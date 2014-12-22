Crowdfunding Campaign Launched for "Hippie Vaporizer"

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2014 --An Indiegogo campaign has just been launched for the Hippie Vaporizer, which is an herbal vaporizer. An herbal vaporizer is a device used to extract flavors and aromas from plants or herbs. A vaporizer gently heats herbs without combustion. No burning maximizes potency, aromas and flavors. A liquid vaporizer is a battery-powered device that simulates tobacco smoking by producing a vapor that resembles smoke. A heating element known as an atomizer, vaporizes a liquid solution known as e-liquid.



The Hippie Vaporizer is an advanced system for dry herbs, waxy oils and liquids. It has 5 different temperature settings which let users customize the intensity of their favorite blend or herbal flavor for greater enjoyment. It uses a unique and proprietary ceramic heating chamber which they believe provides smooth vapor.



People can use the Hippie Vaporizer to heat up herbs and let the flavors and aromas escape in a form of smooth vapor. A few examples of herbs you can vaporize include dry tobacco, peppermint, rosemary, sage, green tea, and ginger.



The Hippie Vaporizer has been in production since August 2014. As a result, backers will not have an extended wait time for any products that are ordered.



For more information, visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-hippie-premium-triple-function-mod-vaporizer/x/7925761



About Hippie Vaporizer LLC

Hippie Vaporizer LLC is a company founded by experienced vaporizer device developers from Miami, Florida and Los Angeles, California. We believe in honesty, integrity, and outstanding customer service.



We are passionate about vapor and we support a healthier lifestyle. Designed over the past year, the Hippie Vaporizer is a product of dedication, passion and excellence!