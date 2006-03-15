Frank to pilot Lightnin' Fast Bullet

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2006 -- What a wild ride it has been at the Bullet Race Shop in Cleveland the last few days. Last week, Bullet announced a new driver, AJ Frank. This week, the Cleveland, Ohio-based team is thrilled to announce that a new marketing partnership has been formed with Lightnin’ FAST Spill Control Technology, Inc.



Based in Charlotte, N.C., Lightnin’ FAST and its brand of Spill Control Granules is quickly becoming the global leader in spill control technology. With their products touted as "The World’s FASTEST Absorption Granules Known To Man," they meet or exceed EPA and OSHA standards for use in industrial, commercial and household spill situations throughout the world.



"I am honored to take on the role as spokesperson for Lightnin’ FAST, and to have them on board as our primary sponsor for the No. 11n USAR Pro Cup Chevrolet," stated driver AJ Frank. "Marcus Morgan is the CEO and has been instrumental in developing this unique patent-pending product, which is environment friendly, non-hazardous, non-toxic and non-carcinogenic."



"A big part of our marketing plan for 2006 will be to share our technology with racers and fans alike," shared Morgan. "We want to get the word out that our product works LIGHTNIN’ FAST to clean up fluid spills of any kind, whether its oils, fuels or anti-freezes. Our product when you broom it into a spill turns the liquid into a solid so you can safely sweep it up and discard it properly."



Todd Shuler, the company’s COO says, "Having AJ Frank and Bullet Racing join us as ambassadors, to promote our brand is an important element of our marketing program. The fans of the USAR series should be on the lookout for some real cool and exciting promotions from us this season."



The work has begun to build race cars, design driver and crew uniforms, develop souvenir merchandise, etc. It looks to be a fun year for out-of –the-box thinking for the Bullet Race Team.



"I expect us to have an awesome new paint scheme on our No. 11N car for the fans to watch for at each race from Lightnin’ FAST," declared Deborah Meek. "We are going to offer many entertaining ways of promoting this product, educating the fans along the way, winning some races and thundering towards the championship. We are all looking forward to a great year!"



As the season progresses we’ll share more details about Lightnin’ FAST Spill Control Technology, Inc. and its products.



More information on Lightnin’ FAST can be found at http://www.LightninFAST.com or by calling 1-888-871-FAST (3278).

