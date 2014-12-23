Bamenda, North West Region -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2014 --In continuum efforts to promote global peacemaking and conflict mitigation opportunities, Modern Advocacy Humanitarian Social and Rehabilitation Association (MAHSRA), an NGO based in Bamenda – Cameroon and in Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council ECOSOC [2013], releases another intriguing conflict causes' eye-opener: Ethnic Conflict Causes and the International Community Biases.



Following the series of peace growth fostering literature formerly released, MAHSRA presents another thriller title which sorts to illuminate critical insides into ethnic conflict causes and the international community or foreign government biases.



In an introductory pattern, the release highlights the necessity for dynamic and interwoven approaches as prerequisite options in order to get the actual insight roots of ethnic conflicts.



In the line of thought, the CEO, Dr. Kelly NGYAH, explains that major phenomenal issues such as greed and the desire for discriminatory economic and political power, may often interfere and manipulate the social liberalist community individual into struggles over values which are equally shared within the community. As such, to make the difference, while uprooting facts from primordialist, institutionalist, political entrepreneurship and scarcity of resources as significant ethnic conflicts causal elements, the CEO probes in another debate question for researchers in the field, saying 'the causal dynamics of an ethnic conflict needs to be sorted in [its gain searcher-roots undercover actors]'.



In addition, the research material further utilizes, the manipulative, explanative and exploitative dimensions to elaborate on the fact that these undercover actors may not necessarily be members of either the concerned ethnicities or the affected communities, but, with exemplary cases, the international community, including major foreign government bodies could be involved in fuelling up ethnic conflict strives for selfish gains.



MAHSRA as well, indicates that it is undergoing a series of research works on community conflicts' intervention schemes and best ways for integrating pragmatic peace policy development and direct peace activity growth within local, national, intergovernmental, and international frameworks. And thus, is highly soliciting support from the public.



