Corruption: Things Falling Apart

Assessing from a number of contemporary perspectives, the generalized conception of the phenomenon of corruption portrays it as a sort of evil and ethically derogatory influence on the human being and his/her environs that leads to destruction or regression. In effect, it entails that, a majority of human societal actions that result in the degeneration of cherished societal morals and peace, may always have root causes within the agents of corruption.



Also, through an inherent consensus that all human beings are born corrupt and thus, bound to live with the corrupt nature while, only fairly striving to accept and adhere to the anti-corrupt models within the society, MAHSRA searches to understand if it is actually feasible for people to deny their authentic corrupt selves and adapt to the morally modest societal standards.



In address to the worries, the CEO, Dr. Kelly NGYAH, personifies the phenomenon in order to assess the human potency or capabilities of evil behind issues of corruption. And to properly digest his assessments, he scrutinizes the political and economical phases of corruption and their degenerative impacts on poverty, education, human health, and scientific and infrastructural development.



As an institutional process that stampedes moral decay in the society, within the context of this document, the author portrays a critical view on how the oddments of corruption and its probable futuristic impacts within the society could practically destroy both human and environmental wellbeing and thus, destabilize societal peace from its perceived discriminatory and marginalization effects upon community individuals.



As a resolute measure, the CEO of MAHSRA further presented the corruption phenomenon as a practical societal evil that needs an utmost institutionalization process in order to eliminate it, or, effectively devised mechanisms to positively live with it as the society's necessary evil.



Besides the release, MAHSRA as well, indicates that it is undergoing a series of research works on community conflicts' intervention schemes and best ways for integrating pragmatic peace policy development and direct peace activity growth within local, national, intergovernmental, and international frameworks. And thus, is highly soliciting support from the public.



Corruption: Things Falling Apart



