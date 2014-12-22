Innovative Storyboarder App Ideal for Novices and Experts Alike

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2014 --Noted online developer Lisa Kristinardottir is pleased to announce her latest app, the LK StoryBoarder. This innovative filmmaking storyboarder system includes a full filmmaking course, allowing individuals to plan and create beautiful film storyboards in one place.



The LK StoryBoarder app is easy to use and perfect for the inexperienced user, while containing professional tools that are ideal for the advanced filmmaker. Individuals can edit their videos on the spot using responsive controls and composite the film into multiple formats. The app works with a variety of devices and is able to locate images or films from any system.



Lisa Kristinardottir has created an Indiegogo crowd funding campaign to help offset some of the costs associated with the development and release of the LK StoryBoarder app. The campaign was officially launched on December 16 2014 and she is planning to meet her goal of $30,000 by January 15 2015. To help give back to the community, Lisa will be donating 10% of the raised proceeds to the SPCA Animal Rescue.



Find out more information about the LK StoryBoarder app by visiting the Indiegogo campaign.



About the Developer

Lisa Kristinardottir is an experienced writer, developer, producer, and tech manager. She writes, codes, and publishes her own games, e-books, blogs, and other creative apps. All of her work is available online at the Apple Store, Google Play Store, Amazon, and elsewhere. She publishes her work through her own name and on http://wwww.lisasgameapps.com. She is the operator of her own B2B and B2C global connections service http://lisaslocator.com.