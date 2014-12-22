New Social Network Seeking Funding on Indiegogo

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2014 --Flashpal is a new social network that is hoping to allay some of the concerns users may have with traditional social networks. Common concerns may include:



1. Sharing oneself completely on the existing social platforms.

2. That personal data will be released to third parties, like ad agencies.

3. That someone will download, morph and steal user information.

4. That personal information will be shared with audiences users didn't intend.



FlashPal keeps user information safe by using ephemeral sharing and anonymity. Users can now share information without any hesitation. FlashPal will also enable users to get paid for the popular content they share with other users.



This unique social platform which enables users to share fearlessly and completely is being launched and seeking funding on Indiegogo



About the founders

The founders are experienced serial entrepreneurs and world-class engineers with excellent track record.