LanTech Communications Announces Flex8 Series of Classroom and Workgroup Switches

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2006 -- LanTech Communications, a premier provider of networking solutions, today announced the availability of its Flex8 Series of classroom and workgroup switches. The Flex8 Series is flexible line of 8 port switches designed to bring fiber to the home, workgroup or classroom.



Lantech has been delivering networking products and solutions globally since 1986. LanTech Communications is focused on expanding the sales of these products and solutions in North America. With the introduction of its Flex8 Series, LanTech Communications brings a new level of flexibility in designing and deploying fiber networks. The Flex8 Series offers 8-port 10/100Base-TX standard with 100FX, 10/100/1000T or 1000SX uplink options.



The Flex8 Series of switches provide a variety of powerful features including switch fabric up to 3.8Gbps, Power-over-Ethernet options, a flexible management-from port based VLAN to full SNMP management, support for QoS, port-trunking, spanning tree and port-mirroring. The Flex8 switches enable flexibility in network configuration without having to overspend or run new cabling and are delivered in a small form factor that fits in any space constrained environment.



LanTech Communications offers a comprehensive product portfolio with one of the most flexible and affordable lines of networking solutions on the market. The company offers managed and unmanaged switches, Power over Ethernet and wireless solutions, industrial Ethernet and media converters with extensive line support for fiber networks.



For more information on the LanTech Communications Flex8 Series visit www.lantechcom.com or call 408-578-7870.



About LanTech Communications

LanTech Communications is a professional supplier of communications equipment and services. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of flexible and affordable networking solutions that allow customers to complete their networks the way they need them. LanTech Communications is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information about LanTech Communications and its products, visit www.lantechcom.com or call 408-578-7870.



