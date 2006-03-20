LanTech Communications Launches North American

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2006 -- LanTech Communications, the premier provider of networking solutions, today announced its North American Reseller Program. Lantech has been delivering networking products and solutions globally since 1986. LanTech Communications is focused on expanding the sales of these products and solutions in North America. To aid in this effort, the company is launching its North American Reseller Program.



LanTech Communications offers a comprehensive product portfolio with one of the most flexible and affordable lines of networking solutions on the market. The company offers managed and unmanaged switches, Power over Ethernet and wireless solutions, industrial Ethernet and media converters with extensive line support for fiber networks.



The LanTech Communication Reseller Program is designed to provide North American reseller partners with the tools to be successful in delivering customers the network solutions they need today and in the future. In addition to providing an outstanding margin opportunity for its partners, the program offers many benefits. Highlights of the program include Government, Education and Healthcare discounts, deal registration and project protection discounts, a demo unit program and dedicated account support.



For more information on the LanTech Communications North American Reseller Program visit www.lantechcom.com/reseller_about.html or call 408-578-7870.



About LanTech Communications

LanTech Communications is a professional supplier of communications equipment and services. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of flexible and affordable networking solutions that allow customers to complete their networks the way they need them. LanTech Communications is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information about LanTech Communications and its products, visit www.lantechcom.com or call 408-578-7870.



