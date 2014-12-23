Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2014 --Plevin & Gallucci Company, L.P.A., one of the top plaintiffs' law firms in Ohio, announced today that five attorneys from Copp Law Offices in Columbus, including well-known trial lawyers Matthew Copp and James R. Nein, will be joining Plevin & Gallucci's Columbus office to help serve the firm's fast-growing client base.



Headquartered in Cleveland, Plevin & Gallucci has won more than $100 million in judgments on behalf of Ohio plaintiffs in workers' compensation, medical malpractice, personal injury, nursing home negligence, Social Security disability, and trucking accident cases. The firm has experience in all Ohio courts and serves clients statewide and beyond. Plevin & Gallucci opened its Columbus office last year and has seen rapid growth in central Ohio and throughout the state.



The attorneys of Copp Law have been serving the legal needs of Ohioans in the greater central and southern Ohio region since 1971. The firm represents plaintiffs in workers' compensation, Social Security disability, and personal injury cases and is a full-service legal resource, handling all phases of workers' compensation law including litigation.



"We are extremely pleased to welcome Matt Copp, Jim Nein, and their highly accomplished legal team to our firm," stated Frank L. Gallucci III, managing partner. "Copp Law shares our deep commitment to obtaining justice on behalf of injury and wrongful death victims. We look forward to working together and capitalizing on one another's strengths to ensure that all Plevin & Gallucci clients receive the superior level of representation they have come to expect over the last 40+ years."



"We are delighted to become part of Plevin & Gallucci, a firm that shares our values and is dedicated to advocating for the rights of injured Ohioans," Copp added. "They have a stellar reputation for effective client representation. Their broad legal expertise will enable us to expand our offerings in the central and southern parts of Ohio."



Copp will be partner-in-charge of the Columbus office of Plevin & Gallucci. A certified specialist in Ohio workers' compensation and a leader in the Columbus legal community, Copp has been named multiple times to the list of Super Lawyers® in Ohio (2005 and 2010-14).



A native of Portsmouth, Ohio, he grew up in Columbus and graduated from Bexley High School. He studied political science and played baseball at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Copp earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Moritz College of Law at The Ohio State University in 1994.



Baseball and law run in the Copp family. Copp's father, Rick, played for the 1966 Ohio State University NCAA Baseball Championship team. Copp's great-great uncle was Branch Rickey, an attorney who was one of the most influential executives in the history of baseball, signing the first African-American player, Jackie Robinson, in 1945.



Copp began his legal career in medical malpractice and workers' compensation while clerking at a Columbus law firm. Since 1994, he has worked with attorney James Nein representing injured Ohioans in workers' compensation and Social Security disability cases. He is a member of the Ohio Association for Justice, Columbus Bar Association Workers' Compensation Committee, and National Organization of Social Security Claimant's Representatives.



In 1971, while the roots of Plevin & Gallucci where being planted in Cleveland, down south in Columbus, Jim Nein was beginning what would turn out to be an outstanding legal career. Nein has practiced law in Ohio for 43 years, dedicating his career to obtaining justice for injured workers. He has mastered the complexities of Ohio's ever-changing workers' compensation system and successfully represented plaintiffs at all court levels in the state.



A native of Middletown, Ohio, Nein attributes his success to a competitive spirit which grew from his love of sports. While earning an undergraduate degree from the School of Business at The Ohio State University, he played football for legendary coach Woody Hayes from 1963 to 1967. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Kentucky Law School in 1971 and served as a Graduate Assistant for the Kentucky football program under head coach Johnny Ray.



Three other attorneys from Copp Law will be joining Plevin & Gallucci in Columbus: Shawn Wollam, Troy Duffy, and Esther Barrett.



The Columbus office of Plevin & Gallucci will be located at 2291 Scioto Harper Drive, Columbus, OH 43204. The phone number will be (614) 276-8959; the fax number will be (614) 276-9132.



About Plevin & Gallucci

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio with offices in Columbus, Plevin & Gallucci is a highly experienced team of legal experts dedicated to the legal rights of individuals. The firm's personal injury lawyers work tirelessly to obtain the largest settlements for their clients and are committed to upholding justice for victims of negligence. Plevin & Gallucci attorneys have more than 200 collective years of legal experience and several are recognized in Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars® in Ohio.



The firm's practice areas include workers' compensation, personal injury, medical malpractice, Social Security disability, and wage and hour claims. To learn more, visit the firm's website at http://www.injuredinohio.com.