Warning: Herpes Makes You Stupid; CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2014 --"Infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



"Infections with different herpes viruses have been associated with cognitive functioning in psychiatric patients and healthy adults," according to a study conducted by Dr. Iris Jonker and colleagues. The study known as TRAILS, found that "viral infection leads to persistent infection of the central nervous system (CNS). Human herpes viruses can cause such infections. They have the ability to be latent in the CNS, where they might be re-activated and induce neuroinflammation, which is associated with neurological and psychiatric symptoms." (1) Additionally, Dr. Jonker wrote that "The limbic brain (the part of the brain that handles emotions and memory), especially the hippocampus (the specific brain structure involved in memory forming, organizing, and storing), is found to have specific affinity for HSV1 latency. (HSV-1 is the herpes virus commonly associated with cold sores and fever blisters.) In post mortem brains of patients with herpes encephalitis, HSV1 was found to be present in the limbic system. The limbic brain, together with the prefrontal cortex (the front part of the brain), is an important region for cognitive functioning." (1) This study found that HSV1 was associated with reduced cognitive performance. In other words, the virus seemed to cause a decrease in mental performance. The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that individuals infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1), and who are concerned about the effect of the virus on their mental performance, take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral supplements was designed to help the immune system target the latent HSV in the brain and elsewhere.



Click to learn more about herpes symptoms.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the HSV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (2) The study authors also wrote that, "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (2)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



About Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR

Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Dr. Jonker wrote further that "viral infections affect cognitive functioning through systemic inflammation (inflammation that impacts the whole body), demonstrated by associations with C-reactive protein (CRP) (a blood plasma protein that rises in response to inflammation) in elderly, in healthy adults, in patients with schizophrenia and in patients with major depression." (1) Moreover, the study mentioned that "there is an association between HSV1 infection and cognitive functioning in healthy adults." (1) This means that an infected individual does not need to have symptoms in order to experience a decrease in the ability to think.



When herpes viruses infect the central nervous system, they can be life threatening. "Herpes simplex encephalitis (HSE) is a life-threatening consequence of herpes simplex virus (HSV) infection of the central nervous system (CNS)." (See Herpes: The Journal of the IMHF, from June, 2004) (3) When the herpes virus reactivates from a latent state and invades the central nervous system, it can cause encephalitis (irritation, inflammation, and swelling of the brain) "mortality rates reach 70% in the absence of therapy and only a minority of individuals return to normal function. Antiviral therapy is most effective when started early, necessitating prompt diagnosis." (3)



Until now, drugs approved for the treatment of HSV infections include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, "a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day." (2) Unlike drugs or vaccines, which target the active herpes virus, there are two natural remedies that target the latent HSV. These clinically backed remedies are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



"Studies show that herpes is associated with reduced brain function both in people with mood and mental disorders, and in healthy individuals. We therefore recommend that HSV infected individuals who may be concerned about the virus effect on their mind, should take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



Click to learn more about Novirin and Herpes, and Gene-Eden-VIR and Herpes.



References:



(1) Jonker I1, Klein HC1, Duivis HE2, Yolken RH3, Rosmalen JG4, Schoevers RA1. "Association between exposure to HSV1 and cognitive functioning in a general population of adolescents. The TRAILS study." PLoS One. 2014 Jul 1;9(7):e101549.



(2) Polansky, H. Itzkovitz, E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Published in September 2013.



(3) Tyler KL1. "Herpes simplex virus infections of the central nervous system: encephalitis and meningitis, including Mollaret's." Herpes. 2004 Jun;11 Suppl 2:57A-64A.1