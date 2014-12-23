Lesbians Easily Pass HPV to Each Other; CBCD Examines a Report and Recommends Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR Against the Latent HPV

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2014 --"Infected with the HPV virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



Women who have sex with women are at risk for human papillomavirus (HPV) infections to the same degree as heterosexual women. According to Laura Anne Stuart, MPH, "Both the general public and the medical community are often misinformed about human papillomavirus (HPV) because research about the virus is evolving so quickly … it's a common misconception that women who have sex with women are not at risk for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and if you add confusion about HPV to those myths, you have a recipe for incorrect information." (1) Transmission can occur through skin-to-skin contact. For lesbian couples, this can mean "genital-to-genital rubbing, touching your own genitals with your fingers and then touching your partner's genitals immediately afterward, or possibly using a sex toy on your genitals and then using it on your partner's genitals immediately afterward." (1) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that lesbian women be aware of these risks. In addition, HPV infected women should take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was shown to reduce HPV symptoms in two post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (2) The study authors also wrote that "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (2)



About Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR

Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



In terms of prevention, lesbians should understand that "if a woman knows that she has HPV, she may want to take extra precautions to avoid transmitting the virus to her partner(s). This means using latex or polyurethane dams during oral sex, avoiding direct genital-to-genital contact, putting condoms over shared sex toys and changing those condoms when switching the toy from one person to another, and/or wearing latex or nitrile gloves and changing those gloves when moving from touching your own genitals to touching your partner's." (1)



"People are not usually 'diagnosed with HPV' - either they are diagnosed with genital warts … or they have an abnormal Pap smear that has detected precancerous cervical cell changes that are linked with HPV infection." (1)



Are there treatments or remedies available against the HPV?



"There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission." (2) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



"We believe that women who have sex with women, and who are concerned about HPV, should take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural products was shown to safely and effectively reduce HPV symptoms in two post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



