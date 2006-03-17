Infogain Partners with Segue Solutions

Los Gatos, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2006 -- March 10, 2006 Infogain, a leader in IT consulting, integration, and customer knowledge solutions announced an integration partnership with Segue Software, Inc.



Further details on the new partnership can be found at http://www.infogain.com/alliances-segue.jsp.



The partnership will combine Segue's SilkCentral Software Quality Optimization ™ (SQO ™ ) platform with extensive integration capability and experience. Now Infogain extends its established and proven practices and experience in automation, test design, development and deployment with the suite of Segue's Quality Optimization ™ (SQO™) solutions (http://www.segue.com/solutions/erp-crm/index.asp). More and more organizations are seeking to confidently deploy business critical applications that perform from day one. The Segue-Infogain partnership will help organizations to completely validate and test application performance prior to deployment. Once in production, on-going application quality can also be proactively managed to ensure consistency and attainment of business goals.



Based on Infogain's integration expertise across several industry verticals and the Dual Shore advantage, the partnership with Segue will extend Infogain's unique testing capability. Infogain's testing framework and knowledge combined with Segue's testing solutions will provide advanced performance and scalability testing, web services testing, and GUI testing for SAP customers.



Segue offers SQO for SAP Solutions, an entire offering introduced in 2005 specifically for the testing and software quality optimization of SAP applications. With Infogain's end-to-end integrated partnership with SAP and its expertise with Segue's solutions, Infogain can enable organizations to maximize application performance and quality.



About Segue Software

Segue Software, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: SEGU) is a global expert in delivering solutions to define, measure, manage and improve software quality throughout the entire software application lifecycle. Segue's Software Quality Optimization™ (SQO™) solutions help companies reduce business risk, ensure the deployment of high quality software and increase return on investment. Leading businesses around the world, including many of the Fortune 500, rely on Segue's innovative Silk family of products to protect their business service levels, competitive edge and brand reputation. Headquartered in Lexington, Mass., with offices across North America, Europe and Asia, Segue can be reached at www.segue.com.



About Infogain

Infogain, The Customer Knowledge Company, develops and delivers Customer Asset Strategies to increase tactical and strategic decision-making capabilities across the enterprise. As a leading provider of CRM, ERP, integration, and business intelligence services to the Global 2000, Infogain turns customer data into strategic knowledge that positively affects the entire enterprise. Established in 1990 with international offices, Infogain has a long-standing commitment to global delivery and is uniquely qualified to deliver end-to-end solutions through valuable strategy consulting services, application management offerings, and highly skilled engineering execution. Strategic and technology partners include Actional, Amdocs/Clarify, BEA, BroadVision, Cognos, IBM, Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Netezza, PeopleSoft, SAP, Siebel, and TIBCO.



Contact:

Cathy Chandhok

Infogain Corporation

Los Gatos, CA 95032 USA

Phone: 408-355-6028

cathy.chandhok@infogain.com



Infogain, Los Gatos, California www.infogain.com



