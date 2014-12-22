US Fastest Growing Payment Processor, Enhances Offering with Cutting Edge Data Security Products - CipherPay

Tempe, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2014 --Base Commerce, the nation's fastest growing payment processor, has announced the release of its next generation security offering - CipherPay. CipherPay is a suite of security products built to enhance data security and prevent data theft in payment environments. Cipherpay works by replacing all sensitive card holder data with encrypted data that can only be decrypted by Base Commerce. CipherPay protects data in ecommerce, card present transactions and mobile payments. Base Commerce also offers a tokenization product that exchanges card numbers with surrogate values which can be used for things like recurring billing, analytics and reward programs.



"CipherPay enables our partners and merchants to easily employ a suit of technologies that secure the payment ecosystem, thwart any attempt of data breach and help grow commerce through consumer confidence." According to Shannon LeDuff, SVP, Sales at Base Commerce. The CipherPay security suite covers most merchant types and payment methods, and also dramatically reduces PCI scope.



Base Commerce operates it's Cipherpay security platform within a secure PCI Level 1 environment, and provides it's customers easy access to SDK and simplified API's



About Base Commerce

Base Commerce is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona and has been enabling payment systems for businesses since 2010. Base Commerce specializes in enabling partner software solutions to easily, securely and profitably accept any form of electronic payment. Base Commerce was ranked number 23 on the 2014 INC 500 list of the fastest growing private companies in America and the third fastest growing financial services company.