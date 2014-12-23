Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2014 --Century Oaks Assisted Living features compassionate care, a sense of community and an opportunity for residents to have fun every day.



Century Oaks also creates an individualized care plan for each resident — and modifies it if and when needs change.



Whether a person requires assistance with activities of daily living or other special care, Century Oaks finds a creative solution to meet the resident's personal needs.



Residents receive health and medication monitoring, assistance with medical appointments and superior service from dedicated, skilled caregivers on duty 24/7. A nurse is on staff.



All-inclusive resort-style assisted living Century Oaks' residents will enjoy a relaxing lifestyle and engaging social activities. Luxurious amenities that help set Century Oaks apart include:



- Large and spacious suites

- Medication and health monitoring

- RN on staff

- Delicious chef-prepared buffet meals

- Therapy center & spa style salon

- Big-screen movie theater

- Casino-style bingo

- Free WiFi

- Parties, group outings

- Personalized activity program

- Some pets allowed



Philosophy of Care

Century Oaks has great strengths in designing and building residences that create luxurious environments for people to live in. They also take pride in training a stellar staff who not only are excellent caretakers, but who carry the Century Oaks philosophy of listening to people's needs, changing things—for the better—for people with disabilities and seniors, and creating a relaxed, comfortable, lovely and caring atmosphere. And for those residents with dementia,sensory and surroundings are even more important.



About Century Oaks

Century Oaks is a licensed Class "C" non-restricted community-based residential facility with a distinguished reputation for superior service spanning nearly two decades. Owners Paul and Jolene Moran provide a gracious, cheerful home environment that's dedicated to improving residents' quality of life.



The Morans began Century Oaks in 1991 after searching for an assisted living home for Jolene's grandmother. Unhappy with the quality of care and options available, they decided to build their own. Since then, they have designed, built and trained staff for many homes. They want to continue changing things for seniors and people with disabilities.



For more information about Century Oaks, visit http://www.centuryoakshomes.com