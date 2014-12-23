SmartRecruiters Wins Gold in 2014 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2014 --SmartRecruiters, the company that empowers the new way of hiring, announced it has been awarded gold for Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology in the annual Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Innovation Award program.



SmartRecruiters outperformed competing solutions and is the sole gold winner of "Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology." A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon criteria including product, unique differentiators, value proposition and measurable results.



"Our mission at SmartRecruiters is to disrupt the entire recruiting industry with a platform that makes it easy and seamless for companies to hire great talent, and for people to find the jobs they love. It's an honor to close out 2014 with this recognition from Brandon Hall Group," said Jerome Ternynck, Founder and CEO of SmartRecruiters.



"The award-winning initiatives and the skill and strategy that went into them is inspiring. The innovation represented by winners such as SmartRecruiters can serve as models for success for many others that strive to push their organizations to the next level," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group.



The SmartRecruiters cloud-based platform allows companies to quickly source, engage and hire great people. It streamlines recruiting and hiring processes, giving hiring managers and recruiters everything they need to post jobs, manage candidates and make the right hire. SmartRecruiters also positively transforms the candidate experience by improving the way hiring managers interact with candidates through features such as one-click job applications and its mobile hiring app.



About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs.



http://www.brandonhall.com



About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters empowers a new way of hiring with a one-stop shop cloud platform that makes it possible for smart businesses to find and hire great people. The centralized workspace spans the entire recruiting process, including deep integration of a marketplace where a company's best recruitment partners are never more than a few clicks away. SmartRecruiters delivers a collaborative experience for hiring teams where they can successfully discover, engage and close top talent. Unlike traditional outdated systems, SmartRecruiters' candidate-first approach ensures the right people stay connected with companies and choose to not opt out. More than 70,000 companies including 1-800-FLOWERS, Associated Materials, Goodwill, NAPA Auto Parts, NewsCred and The Onion rely on SmartRecruiters to hire enough of the right people fast enough to support their business goals. Founded in 2010, SmartRecruiters is backed by Mayfield and Rembrandt Ventures and is based in San Francisco, CA.



To learn more, visit http://www.smartrecruiters.com.



Read the blog: http://www.smartrecruiters.com/blog/

Follow us on Twitter: @smartrecruiters

Visit us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/SmartRecruiters



Media Contact:

Elise Chambers

Method Communications

415-891-4902

elise@methodcommunications.com