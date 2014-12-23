3D Printed Watch Seeks Funding on Indiegogo

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2014 --A combination of style, elegance and modern design, the JELWEK 3D Printed, Eco-Friendly Watch was designed by a young engineer from the Rzeszow University of Technology who wanted to introduce a line of wood-like, 3D printed watches to the market. He wanted to design a watch that was both uniquely stylish and highly functional. He partnered with Mateusz Brodowski, CEO of the 3D printing company Jelwek, and material and technology advisor, Rafal Berestka.



The watches—weighing in at only 44 grams each—are printed on the Jelwek Prusa i3 xL, which can accommodate a wide range of materials, including PLA, nylong, laywood, woodfill, and others. The CAD design and 3D printing method allows for precise, detailed work that is otherwise difficult to re-create on wood-like materials.



In order to ensure time-keeping accuracy, the watches are equipped with mechanisms from the Japanese company Miyota—the same company used by well-known watch brand Citizen. The entire production process requires about five hours from start to finish: three hours to print the parts, and another two to complete the assembly. Each watch is delivered in a stylish package with the Jelwek logo, will sell for roughly $120.



For more information visit: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/jelwek-watch/x/8860535



About JELWEK Watch

The project was born in the head of the young engineer, the student of Rzeszow University of Technology, when he realized that the stylish and yet extraordinary watch was missing on the market. Thanks to the cooperation with the Jelwek company his project could have been brought to reality. It was entirely designed and tested using CAD software.