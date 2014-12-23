Slide HTML5 Is Available for Free for Converting PDF to HTML5 Magazine Online

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2014 --Marketing experts and creative professionals can now create free PDF to HTML5 magazine online, with an easy-to-use and interactive software introduced by the Slide HTML5 Software Company. The Hong Kong based company is offering this Slide HTML5 software for free to help create beautiful online magazines, brochures, catalogues and other digital publications. One can use the software to quickly create attractive and impressive digital publications to reach their target audience in a convincing manner.



According to the spokesperson of the company, the software has several adorable features that make it the best tool for the creative professionals of the modern times. One can easily incorporate rich media assets in the digital content, such as audio, video and animations, which make the content more interactive and interesting for the audience. The tool allows one to make PDF and PowerPoint presentations more interactive by adding the rich media. One can use such engaging digital content for marketing products or services, as well as building brands. By enhancing the digital experience of the audience, it becomes feasible to achieve the intended goals.



Besides publishing the content online and distributing it on the web, one can also create an offline version of the digital content to be distributed through CDs, DVDs or flash drives. The spokesperson maintains that the tool reveals the detailed analytics about the audience who access the content online. This way, the online interactive magazine software not only allows for the creation of digital contents, but it brings key insights for marketers to help achieve their sales, brand promotions, and other objectives.



This free software allows content syndication in an 'anytime, anywhere' environment. The content remains available on the web all the time and one can access it using a variety of desktop and handheld devices. Thus, the content takes an omnipresent form and this helps marketing specialists of the present era to plan and strategize their sales and marketing efforts and achieve results. The simple and intuitive software is now available for free to create engaging digital content.



To learn more about the software and to download it, one can visit the website http://slidehtml5.com/



