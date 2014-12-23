Bamenda, Cameroon -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2014 --Still operating within the auspice premise of global peace and development, Modern Advocacy Humanitarian Social and Rehabilitation Association (MAHSRA), an NGO based in Bamenda – Cameroon and in Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council ECOSOC [2013], publishes a new literary material that analyses the ethical contexture of individual perceptiveness on intrinsic inspirational happiness an hope titled: THE MAGIC OF UPLIFTING with Rich Internal Flames.



The conceptual piece has been developed through an inclusive focus that cross-examines both spiritual and material dimensions on the notions of individual uplifting sensations or awareness.



In the first place, the document extracts scriptural positions on the monotheist faith-based views of uplifting within Christian (Biblical) and Islamic (Qur'an) as well as within other popular faith-based doctrines such Buddhism, and Hinduism.



In the second place, it assesses that, because the faith-based connections to the phenomenon of individual uplifting tends to be very problematic and non-consolidatory for the common man's understanding, there was a need to develop and introduce the practical realities of what an ordinary man should understand and do in order to attain such moments of uplifting in his/her life.



Within this parametric framework, the CEO of MAHSRA, a true peacemaker and author to this title, Kelly NGYAH PhD, illuminates on the ethical scope of human activities which are harnessed within such spiritual and material energies, and that could as well be strong predetermining factors for what happens in our lives at later date. This is based on our interactions of today.



With several exemplary and explanatory positions on what, how, when and where individuals ought to do or expect un-understood compensatory measures upon the seeds they sow in their lives, the author further indicates that, the only way for us to gain some magical or un-understood love, peace and material prosperity in our futures, is through our present attitudes or activities that build the energies in that direction.



What is therefore composes of these acts?



The book advises that we all need to learn to sow the true seed to internal peace, love and prosperity which will guide us towards inspiring happiness and hope, and as well, gives us the light to prosper with internal flames of authentic contentment.



Also, as a tradition, MAHSRA reminds its audiences that obtaining this material or any other copy of their publications means, supporting its goals to continue its effort on global peace works.



This as well extends that MAHSRA is presently undergoing a series of research works on community conflicts' intervention schemes and best ways for integrating pragmatic peace policy development and direct peace activity growth within local, national, intergovernmental, and international frameworks. And thus, is highly soliciting support from the public.



To support and/or partner with this organization and still obtain a specialized copy of this document



Direct copies are also available at: Amazon



Author's Profile at: Kelly NGYAH PhD



Lulu



Supporters of MAHSRA's initiatives are also informed that, information on partnership as one of the donors of MAHSRA's Peace and Development works, may be published on the organizational website as it becomes necessary.



MAHSRA Publications presents you with more major titles as The MAGIC OF UPLIFTMENT: Rich Internal Flames



