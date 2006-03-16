Atlanta Coffeehouse Welcomes Marco Frey As Inaugural Artist

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2006 -- Amid the comfy, mod furniture and quirky bookshelf selections in this recently refurbished Inman Park coffeehouse, patrons will soon have the striking artwork of Atlanta artist Marco Frey as another conversation starter. Inman Perk Coffee, a family-owned coffeeshop in Inman Park, has invited Marco to display his colorful acrylics during their grand opening celebration. The public is invited to a free art opening and meet the artist reception on Saturday, March 25, 2006, from 1 to 4 p.m. Musical guests the wayne fishell experiment will perform.



Inman Perk Coffee is located in the heart of Inman Park, at the intersection of N. Highland Avenue and Elizabeth Street. Serving a variety of coffee and espresso drinks, along with teas, smoothies, and decadent desserts, Inman Perk Coffee offers free wifi and a laidback, friendly atmosphere. For more information about their grand opening celebration, or for directions, visit http://www.inmanperkcoffee.com.



ABOUT MARCO FREY

Born in Baltimore in 1972, Marco has lived most of his life in Atlanta. He primarily works with acrylics on canvas but has a growing fascination for gouache. He always has at least one painting or project in progress. His current plans and projects include painting portraits for the CD liner of his boyfriend's band, the wayne fishell experiment, organizing his new in-house studio, and cataloging his more than 400 works of art.



For Marco, art is currently somewhere between a hobby and a fun job. He has studied painting under the instruction of Eula Ginsburg, by whom he is greatly influenced and inspired. Other influences come from the Modernists and other artists such as Jean Dubuffet, Edvard Munch, Picasso, Matisse, Chagall, and many others.



Marco currently lives in Decatur, Georgia, with his boyfriend, Wayne, and their two dogs Simon and Joy. Marco hopes to convert the detached garage into a larger, more functional workspace for creating larger works of art.



ABOUT THE WAYNE FISHELL EXPERIMENT

The wayne fishell experiment consists of Wayne Fishell and Keith Miller and presents "the very best in gay-acoustic-indie-folk-pop."



Wayne Fishell first picked up a guitar at 8 and was classically trained for 5 years. He hated to practice and has forgotten it all. He thanks his parents for paying for that. He is the titular leader of the wayne fishell experiment, and does all of the musical composition of the songs and writes most of the lyrics. He was the quintessential chorus and drama queen in high school and took countless voice lessons. A currently recovering Catholic, Wayne played in folk groups at two different churches through high school and college. He's been a professional ice cream-maker, a seafood buffet-slinger, the owner of an upscale (mostly) housecleaning service, and the best damned administrative assistant this side of the Mississippi. He appeared on the Atlanta music scene in April 2002 with his solo release "going down," with which he introduced gay-acoustic-indie-folk-pop to the world, and he's played at numerous gay pride festivals, bookstores, and clubs in the Southeast. He currently lives in Decatur, Georgia, with his boyfriend, the artist Marco.



Keith Miller (aka big.peaches) began playing drums at age 10. He's been beating on things ever since. His use of traditional drums mixed with machines and found objects creates the wayne fishell experiment's unconventional beat. He formed a synth-dance duo in NYC in the mid-80s called boy next door. Keith also has performed, produced, directed and written for and in nightclubs, theater, radio, television and film for over 30 years. His writing credits for the stage include, in Seattle: "Beyond The Invasion of the Bee Girls," staged by House of Dames and directed by Nikki Appino; in New York: "Testing The Water," "Heart & Soul," "Good Sense" and the cabaret musical "Men In America: The Millennium Approaches." He wrote and performed stand-up comedy in NYC clubs and was a contributing reporter for Outweek magazine. Keith lived in Los Angeles for 9 years where he wrote several unproduced screenplays, took numerous and productive meetings, and got a lot of therapy. He currently lives in Decatur, Georgia.

