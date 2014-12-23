The Journal of Black Sexuality and Relationships Is Seeking New Submissions

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2014 --The Journal of Black Sexuality and Relationships is now accepting papers for its 2015 issues. Detailed submission guidelines are available via the University of Nebraska Press website, which outlines where to submit papers and formatting requirements.



Manuscripts must be less than 30 pages, typewritten, double-spaced and have 1-inch margins, in order to be considered. They must also be accompanied by a statement that notes the content has not been submitted to another publication or has not already been published elsewhere. The submission process takes three to five months to complete, once submissions are received.



Potential manuscript topics include sexuality language, aesthetics and body politics, the dynamics of aging, sex addiction, reproductive politics and how black men and women negotiate intimacy. Other topics related to the continuum of sexual expression include (but not limited to): Conceptions of masculinity and femininity; sexuality language the role of fantasy, desire, and sexual arousal; sexual trafficking and tourism; the influence of the media, etc. The Editorial Board reviews submissions and selects papers that cover contemporary issues and historical trends related to sexuality in the black community.



James C. Wadley, Editor-In-Chief and Founder of The JBSR, stated that "The journal gives national and international visibility to our scholars and their research and clinical efforts. Because it is the first and only journal that addresses the intersection of sexuality and race as it relates to persons of African descent, it has already garnered positive attention from the nation's most prestigious institutions." After the successful launch of The JBSR in 2014, the journal will continue to need contributors and papers in 2015 and beyond.



About JBSR

The JBSR is a scholarly journal released on a quarterly basis that explores black sexuality and the influence it has on interpersonal relationships. Contributors to the journal include clinicians, researchers, policymakers and academics in the fields of behavioral and human sciences. The editorial staff and contributors are devoted to creating content that matters to scholars and everyday readers.



To learn more about The JBSR and current issues regarding sexuality and relationships, please visit TheJBSR.com or read updates on Twitter@TheJBSR. Papers can be submitted to James C. Wadley at jwadley@lincoln.edu and JBSR1041@gmail.com.