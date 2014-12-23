Can Cold Sores Damage the Brain and Cause Insanity?; CBCD Reviews a Report

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2014 --"Infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



The risk of developing Alzheimer's disease (AD) has been linked to the virus that causes cold sores. Two recent studies showed that carriers of the latent herpes virus (HSV-1) have double the chances of developing AD. Dr. Hugo Lovheim wrote that "our results clearly show that there is a link between infections of herpes simplex virus and the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. This also means that we have new opportunities to develop treatment forms to stop the disease." (1) Dr. Hugo Lovheim is from the Department of Community Medicine and Rehabilitation, Geriatric Medicine, Umea University in Sweden.



Among diseases which cause dementia (senility) Alzheimer's disease is the most common. "In recent years research has increasingly indicated that there is a possible connection between infection with a common herpes virus, herpes simplex virus type 1, and Alzheimer's disease. A majority of the population carries this virus." (1) According to these studies, a weakened immune system allows the latent virus to reactivate, and spread to the brain where it can then "start the process which results in Alzheimer's disease." (1) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that HSV infected individuals concerned about dementia (senility) later in life, take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral supplements was designed to help the immune system target the latent HSV.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the HSV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (2) The study authors also wrote that, "We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (2)



About Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR

Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



In one study mentioned above, "the researchers show that a reactivated herpes infection doubled the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. This study had 3,432 participants who were followed for 11.3 years on average." (1) Another study showed that a person carrying the virus has twice the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. (1) In other words, the second study showed that herpes increases the risk of Alzheimer's disease even during the latent state, that is, without viral reactivation.



Dr. Lovheim went on to say that "something which makes this hypothesis very interesting is that now herpes infection can in principle be treated with antiviral agents. Therefore within a few years we hope to be able to start studies in which we will also try treating patients to prevent the development of Alzheimer's disease." (1)



What are cold sores?



According to WebMD, "cold sores - also called fever blisters - are a painful infection caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV). These blisters are usually caused by HSV type 1, but can less commonly be due to HSV type 2. They may show up anywhere on your body, but are most likely to appear on the outside of your mouth and lips, your nose, cheeks, or fingers. Blisters form, then break and ooze; a yellow crust or a scab develops and eventually sloughs off, revealing new skin underneath. The sores usually last 7 to 10 days and are contagious until they crust over completely." (3)



Are there current treatments against herpes on the market?



"Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day." (2) Another limitation of these treatments is their ineffectiveness against the herpes virus during the latent phase.



"The CBCD reminds the public that there are two natural products, called Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR, which were designed to help the immune system target the latent HSV-1. We recommend that infected individuals concerned about the effects of the cold sore virus take these natural antiviral supplements." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



