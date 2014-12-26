U.S. Leading Kitchen Wholesaler Offers the Best Dealer Services and Products

City of Industry, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2014 --Started in 2005, Mayland has grown to the nation's leading importer and distributor of kitchen cabinets. Since their all wood products are considerably less expensive than domestically particle board merchandise, and their fully stocked warehouses are conveniently located, Mayland has earned businesses from over seven hundred dealers nationwide.



Mayland's well-trained groups will help you start your new account with them quickly and easily. They will also help you save time to get to know the products. At the new account department they are always willing to answer questions and concerns that you may have before starting your new business.



Mayland provides all dealers with a login and password and gives them access to maylandcabinet.com. There they can get quotes on any materials they need, on the spot from any computer or cell phone with a touch of button without making any phone calls, sending faxes, or waiting for call backs. It is functional, easy to learn and quick to use.



At Mayland, they use the right people and the right materials to pack their cabinets. Mayland takes pride in packaging their products carefully and professionally and making sure they arrive damaged free to their destination. Otherwise, you can pick up from any of their locations since they have the best stock availability.



With Mayland's full equipped warehouses and their highly skilled inventory control individuals to help stock be at its best, it is rare if ever, for dealers to find an item is backordered. What does this mean? When our local dealers place an order we have it ready for same day pick up, and for our out of state dealers we ship out within 24 hours.



About Mayland

To sustain the popularity of their product lines, Mayland introduces new styles every year to help their dealers win over customers from their competitors. Since Mayland does not open to general public, they can focus on maintaining the best inventory of the market as well as the quality of the products and cut down the cost for all dealers.



Mayland Kitchen Products Including: Shake Espresso, Dark Chestnut, Chocolate Glaze, Cherry Antique, Walnut Cherry, Cinnamon Shaker, Maple Spice, Cream Glaze, Raised White, White Shaker, Midnight Black, Dim Grey, Sage Green etc.



Mayland Bathroom Vanity: Drawer Banks, Vanity Bases, Fixed Size Door & Draws



Phone: +1 (909) 987-1888

Email: info@maylandcabinet.com



Rancho Office:

9240 Hyssop Dr.

Rancho Cucamonga

CA 91730



Industry Office:

17008 Evergreen Pl. Unit D

City of Industry

CA 91745