Slide HTML5 Started to Revolutionize the Online Newsletter Marketing

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2014 --Slide HTML5 has set the bar high with the revolutionary, free to use HTML5 newsletter marketing software they have introduced to the market. Whether users want to send newspaper like publications, leaflets, or single page newsletters to their subscribers, they will be able to create visually appealing digital publications on any topic of interest to distribute to their valued subscribers online. Slide HTML5 has made the process as easy as 1-2-3. Users now have the ability to create media-rich, engaging, interactive newsletter publications like the professionals, without knowing a single line of code. Since the cost of a developer will be eliminated, businesses can streamline their marketing efforts, reduce marketing costs, and increase their overall ROI.



The most remarkable thing about Slide HTML5 free newsletter marketing software is that it also gives users the ability to access statistical information related to their digital marketing campaigns. They can reach their target audience effectively, and gather valuable information such as customer preferences and behaviors. Publications can be embedded directly onto a web page, shared to social media platforms, uploaded to a web page, stored, or even read offline. Slide HTML5 has numerous high quality templates to create the newsletters in minutes, or users can upload files to edit in multiple formats. They can even start from scratch if they want to use their creative skills. A number of animations and interactive features are available, so users can create a dynamic experience that will be enjoyable and attractive to their subscribers.



To register for a free Slide HTML5 account, or to learn more about the software, visit http://slidehtml5.com/



About Slide HTML5

Slide HTML5 is a leading provider of the technology behind HTML5 digital publishing software. Their staff complement includes a range of experts who help to provide all customers with high quality software and services to improve their online reach.