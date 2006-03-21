London Golf - Getting Into the Swing at the New Northwick Park Golf Course

Malmo Sweden -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2006 -- Europe’s first ever six-hole golf course will be officially launched in London on 13th April 2005. Based in Northwick Park, the spectacular course has been designed exclusively for golfers with limited time.



A short way off the busy Watford Road near Harrow, this golfing haven will delight players of all abilities. The new course has been recreated from the world’s six most famous holes and will take about an hour to get around. Other fantastic facilities include a state-of-the-art 60 bay two tier driving range, short game academy, indoor school, superb restaurant, Pro shop and creche. It also boasts the first course designed exclusively for children.



The idea was produced by Peter McEvoy, former Amateur Champion and his partner David Piggins.



“Our aim was to build a first-class course that will take little more than an hour to play. Our holes at Northwick Park take their inspiration from some of the world’s greatest holes,” says Peter.



The carefully recreated holes are based on the famous Postage Stamp at Troon, the 12th at Birkdale, the popular 6th at Riviera in Los Angeles and the par four at Oak Hill – scene of the Ryder Cup. You can also try your hand at the double green at Augusta on the 12th and 16th.



Built on an old rubbish tip, the course has certainly achieved its aim and will be popular for all golfers who fancy a game but do not have the time for a five hour round. At twenty pounds a go, the pristine course has a relaxed dress code and welcomes golfers from all over the world. It’s too good to be missed.



