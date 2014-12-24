Mesmerizing and Royal Rajasthan Unfolds with Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2014 --The vast Indian subcontinent constituting of the world's largest democracy with an exploding economy, a spectacular topography with an intriguing complex, diverse and rich tapestry of cultures, traditions and rituals makes it one of the most enticing and coveted destinations to visit.



Of all her states, Rajasthan is perhaps the most eclectic, extravagant, architecturally magnificent, royal and splendorous. Explore this historic land of myths and legends, of formidable forts and palatial palaces to witness an unforgettable spectacle.



Compass India Holidays Ltd a veteran in luxury travel management has been providing bespoke and authentic experiences to the luxury travel seeker for the past 15 years. Guests a can chose from an array of itineraries and luxury Rajasthan tour packages which can be customized and tweaked according to the inclinations of the client. The spokesperson of the Compass India Holidays elaborated further, "We understand and believe that travel should be enjoyable, amazing, intriguing, exciting, unforgettable and even life-changing. What sets us apart from the others is our commitment to provide our clients transformative experiences that are stress-free, without the pressure of time, without compromises, where every need is pre-empted and every expectation is met or exceeded."



Compiling a must see list in Rajasthan is not an easy task so Compass India Holidays gives its clients a bouquet of its sample Rajasthan tour packages which are very popular with their guests, for instance Royal colors of Rajasthan or Rajasthan Desert Tour, or the Palace on wheels with Delhi. These very distinctive and invigorating tours are mere suggestions or guidelines to initiate the discerning traveller on a vibrant journey of romance and exoticism –a befitting introduction to the very essence of India.



From giant sandcastles and sun kissed golden hued sand dunes to dust-swirled towns, enchanting folk music to colorful turbans and mighty fortresses to peaceful bird sanctuaries, this erstwhile desert kingdom has the world to offer.



Due to its colorful history of wars and countless battles, the state is teeming with a multitude of formidable forts and ornate palaces and many of these lavish ancestral homes have now been converted to heritage resorts or hotels.



Experience the epitome of luxury with Compass whilst staying at one of the many heritage palaces to truly feel like royalty. Ride an elephant into a grand courtyard, or dine in a magnificent Durbar Hall, see folk dancers perform the traditional dances of India and stay in rooms furnished in opulent luxury, at these beautiful and luxurious heritage boutique properties and Hotels. Stay at a fairytale palace that from an azure lake or spend a night in a heritage fortress for a memorable holiday in royal style.



From the colorful bazaars and myriad treasures of Pink City Jaipur to the cerulean city of lakes and gardens- Udaipur, from the golden stone carved havelis in Sun City Jaisalmer to the majestic Mehrangarh Fort in Blue city Jodhpur this state offers a kaleidoscope of vibrant colors, sights and sounds. See the tigers at Ranthambore National Park – a jungle paradise and a photographer's delight, be in sync with nature at Bharatpur to witness the amazing spectacle presented by Siberian Cranes and other exotic migratory birds.



Luxuriate at Devigarh or Samode palace, sail the dunes atop the ship of the desert, gaze through historical astronomical instruments at Jantar Mantar, or peep through glass mosaics at Mor-chowk.



Travel through history and capture an ephemeral glimpse of the valor and splendor of this heroic land. Let the journey of pure indulgence and luxury begin in colorful Rajasthan.



