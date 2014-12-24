HPV Infections Can Be Defeated with Shiitake Mushrooms; CBCD Reviews Results of a Study

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2014 --"Infected with the human papillomavirus (HPV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



A new study showed that an extract from the shiitake mushroom reduced the human papillomavirus (HPV) to undetectable levels. Judith Smith, a pharmacologist from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston said that "In a pilot study of 10 women infected with HPV, three appear to have cleared the virus after taking the supplement daily for three months and remained clear of the virus one month after their last dose of AHCC, a shiitake mushroom extract." (1) During the study, "two other women saw declining virus levels and are continuing to take the compound for up to six months total. Five women who were early entrants in the test were assigned to take the pills for less than three months. They failed to knock out their infections. The pills had no side effects." (1) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) is encouraged by the results of this small study. However, as Judith Smith noted, "It can be hard to know whether HPV has been vanquished, so the researchers are scanning the women for immune proteins produced in response to the virus." (1) In other words, the study authors are not sure that the HPV virus is completely removed from the bodies of study participants. It is possible that the virus could return in the future. Until further tests are conducted on the shiitake mushroom extract, the CBCD recommends that HPV infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR against the latent HPV. The formula of these natural antiviral supplements was tested in two separate post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (2) The study authors also wrote that "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (2)



About Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR

Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



The shiitake mushroom includes "active hexose correlated compound (AHCC), which is a fermented mushroom extract that is commercially available and promoted for immune support ... the available literature clearly suggests that AHCC is an immune-modulating compound ... Supplementation studies with AHCC have demonstrated positive effects on immune function in humans and animal models, including decreased tumor formation (and) increased resistance to viral and bacterial infection." (See Natural Medicine Journal, from 2011) (3)



What other treatments are available against the HPV?



"There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission." (2) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



References:



(1) Seppa, N. "Mushroom extract might eradicate HPV infection," sciencenews.org - November 4, 2014.



https://www.sciencenews.org/article/mushroom-extract-might-eradicate-hpv-infection



(2) Polansky, H. Itzkovitz, E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Published in September 2013.

http://www.scirp.org/journal/PaperInformation.aspx?PaperID=36101#.U-s9ouOSz90



(3) Ritz, B. "Active Hexose Correlated Compound (AHCC) and



Immune Outcomes in Humans: A Review" - Natural Medicine Journal. Published in 2011.



http://research.atrium-innovations.com/CMS/Media/34_36_fr-CA_0_Active_hexose_correlated_compound_AHCC_and_immune_outcomes_in_humans_a_review.pdf