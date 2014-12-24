Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2014 --"Infected with the EBV virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



Studies show that the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) can cause severe inflammation in the eye, which may lead to damaged eyesight. This condition is known as Neuromyelitis optica (NMO). It is also known as Devic's disease or Devic's syndrome. It causes recurrent and simultaneous inflammation and demyelination (a condition in which the myelin sheath of neurons is damaged) of the optic nerve (optic neuritis) and the spinal cord (myelitis). Results of one study showed that patients with NMO have high levels of EBV reactivation and replication. "Patients with NMO more frequently had serum anti-EA IgG antibodies (52%), indicating more active viral replication than patients with MS (Multiple Sclerosis) at (26%) and controls at (25%)." (1) Dr. Saeko Masuda and colleagues wrote that "our results raise the hypothesis that persistent, active EBV replication is present in NMO, and may contribute to the immunological alterations that play a pathogenetic role in the disorder." (1) In other words, study authors believe that changes in the body, which weaken the immune system, lead to the reactivation of the Epstein Barr Virus, and Neuromyelitis optica, which is a severe inflammation of the eye. The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that individuals infected with EBV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural EBV remedies was shown to effectively reduce EBV symptoms in two separate post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that individuals infected with EBV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against EBV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with EBV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (2) The study authors also wrote that, "We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (2) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



About Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR

Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



According to The International MS Journal, although inflammation of the eye may also affect the brain in NMO patients, the lesions are different from those observed in multiple sclerosis, which is a related condition. (See The International MS Journal, from 2006) (3) Additionally, spinal cord lesions lead to varying degrees of weakness or paralysis in the legs or arms, loss of sensation (including blindness), and/or bladder and bowel dysfunction. NMO is a disorder which resembles multiple sclerosis (MS) in several ways, but requires a different course of treatment.



Are there treatments for NMO?



Currently, there is no cure for Neuromyelitis optica, but symptoms can be treated. Some patients recover, but many are left with impairment of vision and limbs, which can be severe.



Are there any drugs or remedies that can reduce EBV symptoms?



"A few antiviral drugs are available that were shown to inhibit EBV replication in cell culture. These drugs include the acyclic nucleoside analogues aciclovir, ganciclovir, penciclovir, and their respective prodrugs valaciclovir, valganciclovir and famciclovir, the acyclic nucleotide analogues cidofovir and adefovir, and the pyrophosphate analogue foscarnet. However, clinical studies have shown that these drugs are mostly ineffective in humans." (2). In contrast, the formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was shown to reduce EBV symptoms in two post-marketing clinical studies.



Novirin shares the same formula as Gene-Eden-VIR. The difference between the two is that Novirin has higher quality, more expensive ingredients. The Novirin/Gene-Eden-VIR formula was tested in two post-marketing clinical studies published in September 2013 and March 2014, respectively, in the peer reviewed medical journal Pharmacy & Pharmacology (2).



"Individuals infected with the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) and who are concerned about developing a condition like NMO, should take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. These natural antiviral products were designed to help the immune system target the latent EBV." – Greg Bennett, CBCD



References:



(1) Saeko Masuda1, Masahiro Mori1, Kimihito Arai2, Akiyuki Uzawa1, Mayumi Muto1, Tomohiko Uchida1, Hiroki Masuda1, Satoshi Kuwabara1 "Epstein-Barr virus persistence and reactivation in neuromyelitis optica." Published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, & Psychiatry on November 28, 2014.

http://jnnp.bmj.com/content/early/2014/11/28/jnnp-2014-308095.short?g=w_jnnp_ahead_tab



(2) Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Published in September 2013. http://www.scirp.org/journal/PaperInformation.aspx?PaperID=36101#.VJqpbsAk



(3) Wingerchuk DM1. "Neuromyelitis optica." The International MS Journal. Published in May 2006.

http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16635421