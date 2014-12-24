Western Case, Inc. Announces Expanded Facility for Blow Molded Products and Production

Riverside, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2014 --With over 35 years of experience among blow molding manufacturers, Western Case, Inc. is expanding its influence in the market of custom and blower-mold plastics. Originally based out of Southern California with a 20,000-square-foot facility, Western Case has big plans to expand their operations by 2.5 times its original size. This expansion means good things for their current and future customers.



Company representative, Bruce Green, said, "The state-of-the-art facilities opened at the end of last year. We added six new sites of operation where single and multiple-head blower molds have increased our capacity for production extensively. The new capacity for operations led to higher sales targets for management teams. With the additional 58,000-square-feet for operations, Western Case positioned themselves to become a leading blow-molding plastic producer in the nation."



This company's respected position as a manufacturer of plastics has given them the resources necessary to increase their capacity for production at such high volumes. The upgrade in services comes with better equipment on the floor as well. The large blowers now in use have operational capacities that range from 6 to 30 pound shots. The facilities have also received upgrades to sustain the higher volume of product, resulting in better service for the expanding customer base. The new locations are outfitted with seven loading docks and resin silos with a 90,000-pound capacity.



To date, Western Case, Inc., a U.S. manufacturer of blown plastics, has produced millions of products that exceed the expectations of customers. Their initial operations allowed us to serve businesses in Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Asia. Western Case, Inc. expects the completed expansion to allow them to serve even greater numbers of customers more efficiently throughout the world. They are capable of working with companies at any stage of development to provide them with the best possible options as they move forward. Their experience in growth includes every part of the manufacturing process from conception to distribution. They have a fully dedicated marketing staff that is happy to work with customers on production, engineering, and product design.



The areas of industry that Western Case, Inc. now serves in blow molding production are expanding on a regular basis. The products that have entered into their lines of production include coolers, fan housings, automotive ducts, wheels, and sporting goods. They are also able to address areas of niche manufacturing for blow molded products that include stadium seating, traffic safety, toys, and household products as well. Customization also includes giving customers options when it comes to product development and assembly. Final assemblage can include additional parts for the blow-mold product. This valuable flexibility also includes tooling, molding, and shipping assistance.



Visit http://www.WesternCase.com for more information and contact for a quote.



About Western Case

