Lucerne, CH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/25/2014 --Switzerland based 'petTracer' has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to introduce their new GPS based cat tracking collar. This campaign has a funding goal of $100,000, which needs to be raised by January 6th in order to bring the only pet tracking device specifically designed for cats to market. Most of the tracking devices that are currently available were actually created for dogs, or other items such as keys, phone etc. Due to the fact that cats are innately finicky animals, these standard devices will not work well because they are often too heavy and cumbersome. This fact is what led the petTracer team to create a collar specifically designed for cats, and only for cats.



The petTracer device is the result of a lot of research and planning. "Over the past few years the petTracer team has spent a considerable amount of time analyzing cats and their behavior, natural habitats and needs." The petTracer is ultra-lightweight; designed to look and feel like an ordinary cat collar. This is important because anyone who has ever owned and loved a cat knows exactly how fussy they can be. The collar is equipped with a GPS tracker and keeps track in real-time, so an owner will always know where their cat is located, or be able to trace every place their cat goes throughout the day. It has a battery life of up to 4 weeks, and works with the petTracer HomeStation. The coordinates are forwarded from the HomeStation to the petTracer server which can be accessed via Smartphone, computer or tablet. The user can set Safety-Danger zones, and will get an automatic alert when their cat ventures out of the safety zone or into the danger area.



The petTracer team has been very hard at work with all of the essential groundwork for their collar, and they are now ready to begin the next phases in development so they can begin shipping the collars to all of their Indiegogo supporters. As an added bonus with this campaign, the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "Become an Insider" perk which enables a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates, to the opportunity to pre-order various amounts of petTracer from a single collar to a reseller package. All of their Indiegogo supporters will be able to pre-order the petTracer at a greatly reduced cost, but this price is available only during the campaign. Full details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



About petTracer

petTracer was created by CEO Alan Ellenberger, and his dynamic team who bring their own expertise and experience to the project. The team includes experts in the fields of: electronics, mathematics, software, radio transmission, GPS, hardware, rapid prototyping, CAD, web design, marketing, plastic materials and vets. They all want to bring a reliable, affordable and cat-friendly tracking collar to the cat-loving public.



