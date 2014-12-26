HTML5 Digital Brochure Software Now Contributes to Improving the Results of E-Brochures

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2014 --Slide HTML5 is an online publishing platform that always prioritizes the needs of its loyal users. Therefore, it has released invaluable tips on creating enticing digital brochures through a recent update to its website. The tips help people familiarize themselves with the free HTML5 digital brochure software better.



Producing an e-brochure is the latest advertising trend practiced by fortune 500 companies. This is a method of passing out the latest information, updates and releases, events and products and service details of the respective company in an appealing manner. Digital brochures also have the capability of providing specific and essential information in a brief yet engaging way to a potential customer base. Hence, any entrepreneur must try to create unique and versatile e-brochures to win a competitive edge over the rivals. This is where the innovative and advanced Slide HTML5 Digital Publishing Platform enters the limelight.



Unlike most other e-publishing softwares, Slide HTML5 is an extremely intelligent e-brochure software that requires zero knowledge in coding to produce beautiful e-brochures. The user is given complete freedom to customize the e-brochures by adding rich multimedia, interesting animations and other versatile objects to make the digital brochure alluring and engaging for the viewer.



One of the contented clients of the Slide HTML5 software shared his views as, "One of the most impressive things about Slide HTML5 is that the developers are constantly adding options and features. Your readers/customers will see your product improving with each and every issue with Slide HTML5. We also love the fact that Slide HTML5's developers/techs are available to walk you through and problems or difficulties you may have."



Many customers reap the maximum from the benefits provided by the free digital publishing platform. E-brochures created using this software are way above an average e-brochure. They are accessible from all smart devices from any part of the world.



