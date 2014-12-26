Fibromyalgia Sufferers May Benefit from Anti-Herpes Drug; CBCD Reviews the Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2014 --"Infected with the herpes virus (HSV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



A drug in development against the herpes virus (HSV) may also help those who suffer from Fibromyalgia (FM). The drug is called IMC-1. Dr. Daniel Clauw wrote that "IMC-1 shows promise as a potentially new treatment for the millions of people who suffer from this debilitating condition." (2) Dr. Clauw is the director of the Chronic Pain & Fatigue Research Center at the University of Michigan (Ann Arbor). "The IMC-1 drug performed better than a placebo in the study with patients continuing the therapy instead of neglecting it. They also reported lower pain levels on the special rating scale for people who used the drug." (3) In addition to the potential benefits of IMC-1, these studies are also showing that the latent herpes virus may significantly impact pain and other FM symptoms. In fact, William L. Pridgen, M.D., FACS, founder and CEO of Innovative Med Concepts wrote that "effectively suppressing latent viruses may significantly improve the pain and related symptoms of FM." (1) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that HSV infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR against the latent virus. The formula of these natural antiviral supplements was designed to help the immune system target the latent herpes virus.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the HSV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (4) The study authors also wrote that, "We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (4)



About Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR

Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Dr. William Pridgen says that herpes viruses may be the underlying cause, and the "key" to understanding Fibromyalgia. A major study attempted to determine if the herpes simplex virus (HSV) is linked to Fibromyalgia. The study lasted four months and included 143 patients. The study was conducted by Dr. William Pridgen and his co-workers at Innovative Med Concepts. (5) "Dr. Pridgen saw a pattern emerge in his treatment of thousands of patients with chronic gastrointestinal issues that intrigued him. A patient would get better, but then experience a stressful event that would send him/her back into the soup. They would get better, but during the next relapse they would stay sick longer and their recovery period would be shorter. Eventually they would be sick all the time." (5) Dr. Pridgen, and other scientists, now believe that herpes viruses are the underlying cause of Fibromyalgia.



"Other than a 1993 theory proposing herpes simplex virus was at play in ME/CFS, interest has been scanty. HSV-1's ability to affect many of the genes and gene pathways suspected of playing a role in nervous system disorders such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, depression, chronic fatigue syndrome and autism, however, lead one researcher to propose it could play a role in all of them." (5) To summarize, Dr. Pridgen concluded that, based on the data collected by his team, that HSV-1 is the cause of Fibromyalgia. Dr. Pridgen is Board Certified in General Surgery, and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.



According to the CDC, "Fibromyalgia is a disorder of unknown etiology characterized by widespread pain, abnormal pain processing, sleep disturbance, fatigue and often psychological distress. People with Fibromyalgia may also have other symptoms; such as: morning stiffness, tingling or numbness in hands and feet, headaches, including migraines, irritable bowel syndrome, sleep disturbances, cognitive problems with thinking and memory (sometimes called "fibro fog"), painful menstrual periods and other pain syndromes." (6)



How can an individual infected with the herpes virus treat their symptoms?



"Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are currently available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day." (4) There are also two natural herpes remedies called Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR, with a formula, which was shown to reduce herpes symptoms in two separate post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.



"We recommend that HSV infected individuals, who also suffer from Fibromyalgia, take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR against the latent herpes virus." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



