Slide HTML5 Now Allows Security Settings for PDF to HTML5 eBook

Slide HTML5, a leading marketer of the HTML5 digital magazine platform is excited to announce that the platform now allows privacy settings for PDF to HTML5 eBook.



Based in Hong Kong, China, the Slide HTML5 digital presentation platform, according to a CNET Editor, is "designed for marketing specialists and creative professionals for publishing interactive magazines, catalogs, brochures, presentation and other documents in HTML5 with animation."



The platform now offers users security assurance with three possible security options. The first, "Private", allows only authorized users to read and view the book. Publishers are given the ability to set a series of passwords for an online book. This type of option is suitable to the publication of an internal document that contains some confidential information for a particular audience such as an annual report or an e-magazine provided on subscription basis. This option allows publishers to protect the book or document with a password. The second privacy option, "Keep Private on Slide HTML5 Cloud", provides for the book not to show up on Slide HTML5's Explore page, but will allow for it to still be accessible to anyone on the internet. And a third privacy option now available to the platform is "Public on the web", an option allowing anyone on the internet to reach the book and have access to it.



About Slide HTML5

Slide HTML5 offers publishers a great way to publish online digital content by making an easy and intuitive presentation of their rich content online without requiring a developer or a programmer. Fully customizable through a WYSIWYG experience, users can insert YouTube videos, a local video player, an audio player, images, a photo slideshow, text, links, bookmarks and HTML5 animation. And the platform offers both a FREE to try version and a Premium version.



For more information, visit slidehtml5.com.