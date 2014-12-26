Marlton Chiropractor Provides Extended Range of Wellness Treatments

Marlton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2014 --Marlton, New Jersey chiropractor Dr. Sauté K. Dean is providing a broadened selection of chiropractic treatment, injury rehabilitation, and spinal decompression therapy. Dr. Dean's team can treat an increasing variety of diverse and difficult pain symptoms and health conditions for Marlton chiropractic patients, providing care for more than just back problems. Dean Chiropractic & Pain Relief treatments now address whole-health concerns ranging from subluxations and interference with the function of the nervous system to pain management, injury rehabilitation and flexibility improvement for the musculoskeletal system.



Dean Chiropractic & Pain Relief specialists can treat mild to severe headaches, sleep apnea, fatigue and joint pain, and more with a variety of modern techniques and technology. Often bodily pain symptoms are connected to root causes located elsewhere, away from the target area, in the body's nervous or musculoskeletal systems. For example, chronic headaches can be the result of improper sleep habits or positioning, neck and shoulder strain that may go unnoticed at the work desk or if long car trips are common. Any kind of pain which occurs when the posture is altered from its natural state can benefit and often be corrected with professional care and chiropractic treatment, including therapeutic stretches, guided exercise and other advanced lifestyle recommendations and nutritional counseling.



Dean Chiropractic & Pain Relief's new Marlton location also allows greater access to precise consultation and diagnosis in the first phase of new patient introduction. The treatment methods prescribed and performed by Dr. Dean and his expert staff can be worked in tandem with other medical treatments that each patient may be receiving from other care providers, working to achieve the utmost in health and wellness for all patients. This allows a holistic element to advance the treatment of musculoskeletal and overall wellness problems. To provide lasting pain relief for the Marlton community, Dean Chiropractic & Pain Relief uses leading-edge treatments for physical therapy, chiropractic and sports therapy. To learn more about the full selection of advanced treatments available at Dean Chiropractic & Pain Relief, visit them online at www.njbackpainrelief.com.