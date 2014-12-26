San Antonio's NFL Former Players Monday Night Football Clinic Benefits the Less Fortunate

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2014 --The San Antonio and Austin NFL Former Players Chapters hosted a Monday night football clinic fundraiser to benefit the less fortunate this Holiday Season, just in time for the holidays. Information and inspiration converged for an evening filled with networking, food, and giving back at San Antonio's prestigious Plaza Club in the Frost Bank building downtown.



Retired NFL Coach Rance Olison started the Football clinic with a prayer, highlighting the mission and vision of the organization, which is to help those in need. An informal occasion, coaches and supporters enjoyed a tasty dinner, refreshing beverages, and valuable tips from the organizations president Rance Olisen, recent Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame and Kansas City Chiefs Ring of Honor Inductee Priest Holmes, and Rance Olison – all experienced in the dynamics of building a successful team.



"This journey is not about us," Coach O explained as he began the first segment of the event. Other honorable mentions attending included Dick "Lefty" O'Neal, the first Caucasian baseball player to play in the Negro Leagues. He donated an autographed copy of his new book for raffle, "Dreaming of The Majors: Living in The Bush," which is being made into a film soon. Coach O and Priest Holmes will be traveling next Wednesday to give out 500 meat items (choices of turkey, ham and hens) during the Mrs. Carrie Kendrix-Buggs Annual Turkey, Ham, and Hen Give-A-way



"When it comes to success, you've got to spend time on things that others pay little attention to," explained Priest Holmes. "It was my use of S.W.O.T. Analysis and visualization that made all the difference when it came to me playing in the pros." Rance Olison gave a presentation on how to increase performance on the field through proper technique, training, and fitness. The evening ended with a raffle to thank the guests for their attendance. This chapter of the NFL Former Players' association continues to make giving the major focus of their efforts.



About The SA-TX NFL Former Players Association

NFLPA Former Players San Antonio - Austin Chapter believes that it is essential that former players remain involved in the game of football. The Chapter allows former NFL players to continue their involvement in football-related activities in the community.