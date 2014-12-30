Macgo Mac Blu-Ray Player V2.11.1 Upgraded Decoder for Better Running Performance

Kowloon, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2014 --Macgo (http://www.macblurayplayer.com/) has officially announced its release of Mac Blu-ray Player V2.11.1 with greatly improved new features. Known as world's first Blu-ray media player software for Apple Mac OS, Macgo Mac Blu-ray Player can play any commercial or non-commercial Blu-ray disc or its ISO file on all Mac models. Besides, any other common media formats are playable with it, such as RMVB, WMV, MP4, MOV, AVI, and FLV, etc. Added with BluFast MX, a hardware acceleration technology featured by Macgo, this software can lower Mac's CPU usage by around 20%~50% during the playback. Right now, Mac version and Windows version are both available on Macgo Official Website. After upgraded to 2.11.1, Macgo Mac Blu-ray Player has a much better running performance to celebrate Christmas with all the blu-ray fans.



"We have made great progresses in the last few months and our Blu-ray Player has achieved a big breakthrough of its decoder being upgraded. The team has never stopped perfecting our product. Mac version and Windows version are both as powerful as other brands in this industry." said Mr. Michael Lau, the Manager of Macgo Marketing Department, "Mac Blu-ray Player V2.11.1 was released shortly after the last significant update with our R&D team's relentless innovation and research. We are so proud to show our work to the world in this Christmas holiday, and may everyone who loves our Blu-ray Player have a great time in this moment of family reunion."



What's New in Mac Blu-ray Player (Mac&Windows) V2.11.1:



After the last update of 2.11.0, Macgo team worked harder to display the world further perfected Blu-ray player software. Other than having fixed the vague audio problem of some videos, the upgraded decoder optimized the player's performance that was embodied in the following details:



1. Fixed the mute problem of Dolby Atmos

2. Solved the unsmooth playback of VC1 Blu-ray discs.

3. Fixed black screen and green screen for some BDs.

4. Support the playback of 4K video.

5. Optimized Hardware Acceleration function.

6. Lowered CPU usage during the playback.



Pricing and Availability:



Macgo Mac Blu-ray Player is available on Macgo official homepage. During Mcago's 10 Days 50% Discount Super Sale, single license purchase of Mac version is $35.95, Windows version $29.97, both with free update and preferential customer service. Also Macgo Blu-ray Player Suite is now $54.95 for 45% off. Free trial version can be downloaded at Macgo's Download Page. For more information about this Super Sale, please visit: http://www.macblurayplayer.com/macgo-christmas-promotion.htm



System Requirements:



Mac Blu-ray Player:



Mac OS X 10.6 - 10.9.5/10.10

Intel Core2 Duo 2.4GHz processor or higher recommended

512 MB RAM or higher recommended

250 MB of free disk space

An internal or external Blu-ray drive

USB ? 2.0 or FireWire ? 400

Internet Connection



Windows Blu-ray Player:



Microsoft® Windows XP (SP2 or later), Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8.1

Intel Core2 Duo 2.4GHz processor or equivalent AMD Athlon™ processor or higher recommended

512 MB RAM or higher recommended

250 MB of free disk space

An internal or external Blu-ray drive

Internet Connection



About Macgo

Macgo International Limited offers the first and best Mac Blu-ray Player, Windows Blu-ray Player Software, Mac Media Player, and a series of iPhone tools for users, such as iPhone Cleaner for Mac, Mac iPhone Data Recovery, iPhone Explorer for mac. Macgo is devoted to provide the most wonderful Blu-ray experience and to optimize iOS devices for users.