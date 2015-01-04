Bamenda, North West Region -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2015 --Building wealth in human concern for one another is what many people fail to understand in life struggles. As such, in order to foster global humanitarian action and philanthropy, Modern Advocacy Humanitarian Social and Rehabilitation Association (MAHSRA), an international NGO based in Bamenda – Cameroon and in Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council ECOSOC [2013], while seeking funds to assist vulnerable and needy people, clarifies that, the secret of obtaining an individually happy and successful life lies in the ability to build the individual's innate human fellowship WILL towards other humans.



The project which is targeted to be of benefit to 07 community health units, 02 Orphanage homes and 01 Disabled persons' handicraft center during the December 2014 and January 2015 is expected to:



-Purchase laundry and other nutritional food items for on-bed sick patients in the target health units, orphanage homes and a disability center;



-Assist in the settlement of medical and other health bills for abandoned on-bed patients within health units;



-Purchase of body clothing, beds and mattresses for the target health centers and orphanage homes;



-Purchase of working tools, disabled person's shoes and cycles for, and as well as the purchases the arts and craft works of disabled persons found within the centers;



-Engagement of the voluntary services of specialized moralists for connecting the moral energies between the vulnerable beneficiaries and the supporters;



-Development of an online database and global community networking platform for recognizing and appraising humanitarian and philanthropy actions



Supporters or contributors or investors to this humanitarian aid and philanthropic concern are expected to reap the following benefits by 2015 fall:



-Increased and significant business growth assessments,



-Gained community love for the individual person and activities,



-Improved health status, and



-A satisfied turn-over of reasonable life-expectations.



Beneficiaries to the project are expected are expected to reap the following benefits by 2015 fall:



-Increased respect for life and human mutuality,



-Fostered well-wishes and prayers to the individual supporters, and



-Increased hope and development potentials for resilience and self-reliance.



For the sake of Humanity the following achievement is expected by 2015 fall:



Increased understanding and fostered global efforts at the individual levels in philanthropy and humanitarian assistance for equality, mutuality, peace, brotherhood and sustainable self triggered progresses in health and wealth.



All contributions or donations received will be used for the stated objectives activities. No coin of will go unaccounted for.



About The CEO of MAHSRA

In addition, the CEO of MAHSRA, is donating his Latest e-publication book titled THE MAGIC OF UPLIFTING: Rich Internal Flames and 2 other MAHSRA publication Titles and 2 other MAHSRA publication Titles to all those who purchase the project's fundraising instituted perks.



The Support Link is: Invest in Your Fate or Karma Today for Tomorrow's Prosperity