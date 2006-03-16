Visibility.net Now Offers IQPlus

Wilmington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2006 -- Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively.



Built entirely in Microsoft’s .NET programming architecture, IQPlus does not need to be installed on the client’s PC; it runs entirely through Internet browsers, such as Microsoft’s Internet Explorer. By utilizing the power of its server-based reporting engine, users benefit from a consistent report performance irrespective of client device. IQPlus output engine automates the contract documents communication path. The IQPlus module combines the VISIBILITY.net IQPlus report engine and an xml-to-pdf engine to owner graphic special forms output with expanded distribution capabilities.



All reports created in IQPlus are saved as XML report definitions in the IQPlus database, meaning that reports can be created on any client device and deployed on any client device. This effectively removes the huge administrative burden of managing locally created reports and installing (and upgrading) client based software associated with client-server report writing tools.



With IQPlus, report developers can create screen based inquiries. IQPlus gives the end user flexibility to choose the format of the output produced – inquiry results can be displayed as HTML, Adobe PDF, XML or Microsoft Excel formats. The scheduling and distribution engine allows the user to determine the scheduling, format, and method of distribution for a report, whether it may be an ad hoc screen based inquiry, a nightly printed report, or a daily PDF report distribution through email.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



Visibility

http://www.visibility.com

Jaclyn Aldrich

marketing@visibility.com

978-694-8000





