Pure-Central.com Launches the World's First Crypto-Currency Lending Site

Tortola City, British Virgin Islands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2014 --Pure-Central.com, a newly launched digital currency company and website, has developed a unique platform for investing and trading of various digital currencies. The website developers report that Pure-Central.com offers more features and options to their users than any other site dealing in digital currency.



Chief Media Officer, Catherine White, spokesperson for the site, suggests that, "Pure-Central has a lot to offer the market and all those who are interested in investing, trading, and lending digital currencies. We offer our clients the ability to deal in multiple digital currencies, and nobody else really does that. What we have to offer is unique and we are very excited to provide this new service." Pure-Central, which was fully launched the beginning of December 2014, while being new to the digital financial market has rapidly garnered significant attention from investors and major dealers in the digital financial sector.



One factor that has spurred so much interest rests in the fact the Pure-Central deals in a much wider array of digital currencies than nearly any other of their online competitors. James Donavan, 1st developer at Pure-Central, commented that, "the key to Pure-Central's success is in the fact that we offer digital currency services for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Namecoin, TheWLD, Peercoin, Darkcoin, and AuroraCoin—no one offers the variety that we do. We are the world's first crypto-currency lending site and we are confident that crypto-currency market is ready for what we have to offer, especially since we are the only one that has this well."



About Pure-Central

The mission and vision statement for Pure-Central, as reported on their website is to, "offer a P2P network for crypto-currency, where anyone can request and invest in loans around the world and also to offer the first instant Cryptocurrency gateway payment system."



Developers report that clients at Pure-Central may invest their coins, totally free of charge, propose loans to borrowers while investors do not incur any fees. Donovan comments that Pure-Central has "the lowest fee structure on the market at just 0.75%," which is far below typical market prices. High level encryption and other proprietary site protections make the site much safer than many other financial websites.



For additional information, please visit http://pure-central.com or Email: Catherine White, media spokesperson at catherine@pure-central.com