Free Online Product Catalog Maker Now Available for Slide HTML5's Users

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2014 --A new update to the Slide HTML5 online publishing platform now makes it possible for online retailers to engage their target market with enhanced and interactive e-catalogs. Individuals and businesses are now able to offer an optimized shopping experience to their customers by converting static PDF or PowerPoint catalogs into attractive digital product catalogs at no cost.



The free online product catalog maker by Slide HTML5 allows marketing professionals and creative individuals to publish brochures, presentations, magazines and other forms of digital content into realistic, slide-animated publications without the knowledge of writing code. It uses the latest HTML5 web technology, allowing various features and functions to be easily used. The latest update includes optimized features that improve the online shopping experience, encouraging direct purchasing from digital product catalogs, among other benefits.



With an increasing number of purchases being made online using mobile and desktop devices, retailers are trying to keep up using the internet to present their offerings. PDFs and PowerPoint presentations are the most popular formats, but their limited functionalities often result in a high bounce rate as prospective shoppers move on to more attractive content on other websites. The newly updated Slide HTML5 product catalog maker now gives content providers the opportunity to make shoppable digital catalog for e-commerce and then boost the catalogs with rich media such as videos, images, slideshows and audio files. Additionally, online shoppers are now able to make purchases directly from product catalogs due to the built-in PayPal module, which provides a one stop shopping experience.



Since the update, many users of Slide HTML5 have praised its efficacy in helping them to create engaging product catalogs. "With Slide HTML5, we're reaching audiences that we couldn't reach with our paper catalogs and magazines," said Stefanie Tilly, an Art and Marketing Manager.



The updated Slide HTML5 digital publishing platform is currently available for download in both Windows and Mac computer versions. Individuals and companies can download the software at no cost and create product catalogs that can be viewed on all mobile and desktop devices.



About Slide HTML5

Slide HTML5 is a leading provider of the technology behind HTML5 digital publishing software. Their staff complement includes a range of experts who help to provide all customers with high quality software and services to improve their online reach.