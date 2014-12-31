Free Sales Presentation Software by Slide HTML5 Is Now Available to Online Shopping Sites

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2014 --Shoppable publication is now a new way to realize doing shopping on the internet. The print industry has been bleeding money for a long time, so it is not surprising that traditional publications are embracing shoppable publications. Slide HTML5 has an easy self-service solution for retailers, publishers and brands to make their websites more profitable and desirable for customers.



Companies like Refinery 29 and Conde Nast have already adopted this technology to their websites in order to give their customers and visitors the very best experience. It is not only companies that benefit from the Slide HTML5 software, but also individuals that own smaller e-commerce businesses. Many people think that developing an interesting interactive web experience takes hiring a web designer, but the Slide HTML5 free sales presentation software is as simple as choosing which components to add and move them to their desired location. No HTML knowledge or web design experience is necessary.



Some of the best features about the software are the built-in PayPal module, animation, interactive content and overall shopping experience that will lead to an overall more enjoyable customer experience. Shops utilizing the Slide HTML5 sales presentation software can add Product Boxes, Star Ratings, Buy Buttons, Discounts, Label Ribbons and Pricing simply by using the toolbar located on the top of the page. There is no drawn out learning curve. Clients can be up and running with the software in no time.



With e-commerce growing leaps and bounds year over year, it is harder and harder to capture a customer's attention let alone business. Slide HTML5 software can also add Google Analytics to a digital publication. Google Analytics is one of the best and most successful tools used to measure traffic, key words that are being searched on the web, and the amount of times that products are being looked at on the website. Plus it is free.



In 2012, Google's Chief Business Officer, Nikesh Arora made the comment that Google Analytics was a one of the stars of the company's product lineup and he was quoted as saying,



"Over 10 million marketers and websites globally use Google Analytics to measure the effectiveness of their online presence in real time."



In that same year, it was reported that 15,429,942 sites used Google Analytics which included 60% of the top 10,000 websites in the world.* In 2014, over 50% of all the websites in the world use Google Analytics.*



About Slide HTML5

Over 30,000 companies in more than 120 countries trust Slide HTML5 to deliver their digital publishing solutions. Their highly trained staffs are constantly taking feedback from customers in order to improve the techniques and technologies of the products and services they offer. Some of the biggest brands use Slide HTML5 like Zappos, Dell, P&G, and Dell to only name a few.



To visit Slide HTML5, create a shoppable publication, to see how Google Analytics can work with HTML5 please visit: http://slidehtml5.com/