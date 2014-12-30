Experience the Unique & Interesting Ancient Marriage Customs of China

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2014 --Up and coming tourism-based company, lvpad.com, is allowing travelers to China a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience the ancient Chinese marriage customs on their next trip.



In a recent article published in Travelling the World, Editor in Chief, Taylor, stated that "I think knowing about Chinese culture is necessary before touring China, that is why our magazine decided to publish themes like the Chinese ancient marriages."



With such notions, lvpad.com is aiming to push the Chinese tourism industry in a new direction to experience such exceptional cultural features from a first-hand perspective. While on their tour of China, travelers will be allowed to experience and learn about these ancient Chinese marriage customs whether it is witnessing one or being a part of one. This is one of lvpad.com's main focuses; which is to ensure visitors are getting the complete package of China from a cultural standpoint.



In a brief summary, the traditional customs of marriage found its roots from the Zhou Dynasty and have been handed down from generation to generation since then. According to Chinese culture, the convention of marriage was always granted through both the parental and matchmaker's package of China order at their request. The belief of free love is supported, but opposition to the custom would also be at times considered rebellious and not perceived favorably.



Once decided, a proposal of marriage would be presented at the bride's home along with a betrothal of gifts to tie the acceptance of both families. Thereafter, the whole wedding ceremony and rituals are commenced from the presentation of the marriage bedding to the lavish bridal carriage. Preparation of such an event is very formal and traditional, yet very beautifully fashioned.



As the day arrives, the bride must show tears of attachment to her parents as she enters the bridal carriage. The bride enters covered in a red veil not to be uncovered until meeting the groom within the wedding room during the ceremony. The ceremony is ended with three bows and three toasts in respective to their parents, each other, and for the God. Afterwards, friends and family are found in the bridal chamber in celebration of the marriage. It is an ancient belief that the loud noise of this event would ward off evil and bring the newlywed couple good fortunes.



About lvpad.com

As an O2O-based tourism company, lvpad.com gives travelers a new experience on creating their itinerary and customizing their stay. Though lvpad.com, intimate cultural experiences such as participating or observing ancient Chinese marriage customs will give travelers a tour of China on a whole other level. It doesn't stop there, lvpad.com's website has numerous options and unique destinations that allow any traveler to include any of these attractions on any time or financial budget. Check out lvpad.com to book your tour of China and see what they can do to make your experience unforgettable!