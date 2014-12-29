New Year's Resolution for More Conversions: Buy SEO Leads Announces January Sale on Triple-Vetted, Prequalified & Nurtured SEO Leads

Radnor, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2014 --Buy SEO Leads (http://buyseoleads.com) has announced a special January sale for its growing mountain of prequalified, triple-vetted, nurtured and ready-to-go SEO leads.



SEO firms and independent contractors all face an uphill battle when trying to expand their business – there just are not enough leads to go around. Getting ahead in this highly competitive industry can require a dedicated sales staff just to get the leads and conversions coming in. Once the leads are acquired, they must then be nurtured, vetted and qualified in order to convert.



Buy SEO Leads, a prominent SEO firm, has a better solution: Just take their leads, instead… and focus on growing your business the smarter, faster and easier way.



Over the past year, the company has grown exponentially, so much so that their sales team has outperformed. The result is that there are just too many nurtured and ready-to-close, industry-specific leads just sitting around getting dusty.



With this many leads to service, the company has no choice but to offer them at a discount to prospective buyers (other SEO agencies or independent contractors). For a limited time, Buy SEO Leads will be offering special January discounts on Shared and Exclusive leads that span the gambit of nearly every single industry niche.



Buy SEO Leads only provides organic, vetted, nurtured, verified and qualified leads from its own in-house sales team. Each lead has a specific need for an SEO or related service. They even offer Premium leads, which are then nurtured to the point of knowing what marketing package price brackets exist, and what their SEO audit shows, to further help increase lead conversion potential.



"We've got the problem that every company in the SEO arena dreams of – we've just got too many leads to service," explained a rep from Buy SEO Leads. "Now these leads can be yours to service, saving you the time, hassle, money and frustration of gathering and nurturing your own leads."



You can get your hand on these leads while they're still hot by visiting: http://www.buyseoleads.com



About Buy SEO Leads

Buy SEO Leads was created by a fast-growing SEO firm that realized it had more leads than it could handle. While the company continued to grow, the leads kept on coming on. Obviously things were being done properly by the sales team. In efforts to help other SEO firms out, Buy SEO Leads has begun selling their triple-vetted and nurtured leads, which exist from all industries and niches, as either Exclusive or Shared. Now newer and existing SEO firms can get ahead in the business by extricating the most difficult process of growing as a company: Finding, vetting and nurturing leads.



Press Contact:

SEO Brand Marketing

150 North Radnor Chester Road,

Suite F-200 Radnor, PA 19087

844-289-7365

Joe@buyseoleads.com