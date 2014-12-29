Cortlandt Manor, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2014 --tpad, the refillable Titanium bound notepad, launches Kickstarter Campaign. The tpad, a grade 5 titanium bound notepad with a patent pended refillable Titanium coils, has recently launched its Kickstarter campaign and after only a few days, the tpad is already 92% to its funding goal. Kicktraq, one of the internet's largest Kickstarter tracking websites designated the tpad Kicktraq's Top Project in Product Design.



About tpad

The tpad is a revolutionary design that uses grade 5 titanium to bind notepads, giving them a level of durability that is vastly superior to standard notepads. The rigidness of the notepad allows for the tpad to act as its own writing surface, and the unique strength of the grade 5 titanium renders it practically immune to standard wear and tear. The unique coil lock allows the user to refill the tpad with paper when necessary. tpad prides itself as "the only notebook that you'll ever need."



The backers of the tpad have the option to purchase either the tpad EXPLORER (a 3 x 5 inch tpad at $87, 40% OFF retail pricing), the tpad INVENTOR (a 5 x 7 inch tpad at $135, 40% OFF retail pricing), a tpad JOURNAL (a 6 x 9.5 inch tpad at $185, 40% OFF retail pricing) or one of the titanium tcoils which replace standard coils in spiral bound notepads for an amazing Titanium notepad experience (prices range from $9 to $32).



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/463312445/tpad



