Oxygen Express - Smart Solution for Optimal Mobile Experience

Oxygen Express v1.3 comes up with enhancements for better management of the content in Nokia mobile phones. The program aptly handles data references and provides a support for phone replacement and resale. Oxygen Express v1.3 makes content management handier and backup more comprehensive.



Moscow, Russia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2006 -- Oxygen Software, the reputed developer of software for mobile phones, today announces the release of an update to Oxygen Express for Nokia phones. The program backs up, restores, and manages the content of all non-Symbian models of Nokia mobile phones. Version 1.3 extends its support to a range of new Nokia models. It allows the user to backup and restore not only data and settings, but also data references in profiles and caller groups. References to melodies can now be easily saved and restored to a new phone. Oxygen Express v1.3 offers an additional support for phone replacement or resale. It is now possible with a single click to clear phone and flash memory of all personal folders. The enhancements made in the latest version make content management faster and handier.



“Here, at Oxygen Software we fully appreciate the importance of mobile phone content to the user,” says Nikolay Golubev, PRO at Oxygen Software Ltd. “Since phones are equally used for work and entertainment, we make no distinction between business and multimedia data. Oxygen Express handles all the contents of Nokia phones with equal care. Moreover, it lets the user do everything on the go. Backup, restoration, and data load are made with a click or a hotkey combination. Oxygen Express makes sure that all your personal data is stored safely on a PC and is available at any moment.”



Many things can prevent you from accessing the mobile phone content. Any trivial accident with the phone can interfere into your communications. But it is not a problem if you have a backup copy of the data. Oxygen Express v1.3 ensures that no accident affects your precious information. It makes a backup copy of both the content and settings of a phone, including contacts, memos, snapshots, voice records and more. You can keep the backup file on a hard drive, move it to another media, or restore it when needed to any compatible Nokia phone. Automatic detection of a phone model and one-click backup make the solution accessible to any PC user. The inconvenience of having the phone repaired, its loss or replacement won’t bother you any longer.



The program restores text messages that would be lost with the phone replacement. It can erase personal folders from phone and flash memory, restoring the phone’s out-of-the-box state. The feature is helpful when the phone needs replacing or reselling. The program is also available as a Service Center Edition. It allows using Oxygen Express at Nokia service centers to provide the backup of clients’ personal information and settings. Oxygen Express v1.3 provides additional mobility for both individual and business users.



Oxygen Express is an ideal tool for managing multimedia content of a mobile phone. It can fill the mobile environment with fresh colores, sounds and motions. The program loads images, tunes and Java applications into the phone and relieves the user of fees to content providers. To help manage the content, it provides cable and wireless connectivity of all possible types. Not only can Oxygen Express save data and settings, but also make mobile environment more colorful and engaging. Oxygen Express v1.3 is a complex solution for optimal mobile experience.



Oxygen Express for Nokia phones v1.3 at a Glance



• One-click backup and recovery of phone content and settings, including data references;

• Support for over 150 non-Symbian Nokia phones, including Nokia 6111, Nokia 7380, Nokia 6030, Nokia 5140i, Nokia 8800, and Nokia 8801;

• One-click removal of personal folders;

• Support for flash cards;

• Support for IrDA, Bluetooth, USB and serial port connectivity;

• Multimedia content management, including images, melodies, ringtones, Java applications and games, etc.;

• Support for hotkey combinations.



Pricing and Availability

Oxygen Express v1.3 runs under Windows 98SE/ME/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server platforms. Personal Edition of the program is available under individual, family and business licenses. An individual license costs ˆ19.95, while family and business licenses are priced at ˆ34.95 and ˆ49.95 respectively. Service Center Edition is licensed on a per serviced phone basis. Its price starts at ˆ0.39 for a phone. Free technical support and a yearly subscription to program updates are extended to all registered users. An evaluation version of the program is available for download at http://www.oxygensoftware.com/download/OxygenExpress.zip.



About Oxygen Software Ltd.

Oxygen Software Ltd. was established in 2001. The company specializes in PC utilities for mobile phone and smartphones. Products by Oxygen Software are deployed in home and corporate systems globally. Police departments in Great Britain, Germany, Switzerland and other countries use Oxygen software in their forensic and antiterrorist activities. The main products that brought the worldwide recognition to the company are Oxygen Phone Manager I and II (for Nokia phones and Symbian OS phones respectively) and Mobile ActiveX Control. For more information about Oxygen Software, please visit the official website at http://www.oxygensoftware.com.



Product page link: http://www.oxygensoftware.com/en/products/oexpress/

Download link: http://www.oxygensoftware.com/download/OxygenExpress.zip

E-mail: press@oxygensoftware.com

Web: http://www.oxygensoftware.com



Postal address: Feodosiyskaya Str. 1, Moscow, Russia, 117216



Contact: Nikolay Golubev

Company: Oxygen Software Ltd.

Title: Public Relations Officer

E-mail: press@oxygensoftware.com

