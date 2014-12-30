American Children's Cancer Association Makes New Cancer Awareness Shirt Available

Washington, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2014 --American Children's Cancer Association (ACCA) has created, and put on sale, a new cancer awareness shirt, in order to raise funds for their childhood cancer education, prevention and awareness programs.



According to Joe Way, Director of ACCA, "ACCA's primary mission is to educate the public about childhood cancer prevention, and to help families with kids with cancer learn about and find the safest, most effective alternative treatments. We're making this new shirt design available as an opportunity for people to donate to our cause, and also receive, and wear, a high-quality shirt, with an extremely important message."



The shirt design is available on t-shirts, women's fit tees,longsleeve t-shirts and hoodies -- in a variety of colors.



About ACCA

According to their website, ACCA are an approved, 501(c)(3) charity, which helps families learn about, and find, the safest, most effective alternative cancer treatments available.



It goes on to say that in order to fund their efforts, ACCA have been accepting vehicle donations for over 15 years.



The above referenced shirts can be found here: http://teespring.com/give2kids-t-shirt



ACCA contact info: http://give2kids.com, or call 800-Give2Kids (800-448-3254)