Effective Vaccine Against Shingles in Development; CBCD Reviews a Report

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2014 --"Infected with the varicella zoster virus (the virus that causes chickenpox and shingles)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD), praises Alain Brecx, vaccine development leader at GlaxoSmithKline, and his research team on their efforts to develop a more effective vaccine that reduces shingles in individuals 50 years old and older. According to a report, "positive results have emerged from the Zoster Efficacy study, which started in August 2010 and was conducted in more than 16,000 adults aged 50 years and over. It remains ongoing in 18 countries." (1) Results of the study showed that during the 4 years of the study, the shingles vaccine HZ/su "reduced the risk of shingles by 97.2 percent in adults aged 50 years and older compared to placebo." (1)



The CBCD further praises GlaxoSmithKline's researchers since, as Mr. Brecx noted, "this candidate vaccine may offer an important option for the prevention of shingles, a painful disease that negatively impacts peoples' health and quality of life." (1) However, the Center reminds the public that completing the development and approving a vaccine through the FDA may take time. Until then, the CBCD recommends two natural, safe and effective, VZV remedies that are backed by clinical studies.



Click to learn more about shingles symptoms.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the herpes family of viruses. Varicella Zoster is a member of the herpes family. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the (herpes viruses) … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (2) The study authors also wrote that, "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (2)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



About Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR

Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



The CDC notes that the varicella zoster virus (VZV), which is a herpes virus, causes both chickenpox and shingles. "After a person recovers from chickenpox, the virus stays dormant (inactive) in the body. For reasons that are not fully known, the virus can reactivate years later, causing shingles." (3) Additionally, the CDC adds that "almost 1 out of every 3 people in the United States will develop shingles, also known as zoster or herpes zoster, in their lifetime. There are an estimated 1 million cases of shingles each year in this country. Anyone who has recovered from chickenpox may develop shingles; even children can get shingles. However the risk of shingles increases as you get older. About half of all cases occur in men and women 60 years old or older." (See the CDC, last reviewed on May 1, 2014) (3)



Are there treatments currently on the market, which target the Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV)?



Yes there are.



Zostavax is an existing vaccine that was found to reduce the risk of developing a shingles outbreak in 60% of those vaccinated. The vaccine also decreases the long-term pain from post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN). In adults vaccinated at age 60 years or older, however, protection from the vaccine decreases within the first 5 years after vaccination. (3)



There are also antiviral drugs, such as Zovirax or Valtrex. However, these medications, when effective, only work to shorten the time of the shingles outbreak. They are ineffective against the latent VZV virus. (3)



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural remedies designed to help the immune system target latent herpes viruses, including the VZV. (2)



"We are encouraged by the results of the GlaxoSmithKline VZV vaccine study. A vaccine that improves on the efficacy offered by Zostavax would be an important step forward. Until such a vaccine is approved, however, we recommend Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR against the latent shingles virus." – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Click to learn more about Novirin and VZV and about Gene-Eden-VIR and VZV.



References:



(1) Zenopa.com - "GlaxoSmithKline reports positive data from shingles vaccine trial." Published on December 24, 2014.

http://www.zenopa.com/news/801767542/glaxosmithkline-reports-positive-data-from-shingles-vaccine-trial



(2) Polansky, H. Itzkovitz, E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Published in September 2013.

http://www.scirp.org/journal/PaperInformation.aspx?PaperID=36101



(3) CDC.gov - "Shingles (Herpes Zoster)" - Prevention & Treatment. Last Reviewed on May 1, 2014.

http://www.cdc.gov/shingles/about/prevention-treatment.html