New Herpes Treatment Singles out Infected Cells; CBCD Reviews a Report

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2014 --"Infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



A herpes treatment in development shows promise in reducing viral shedding and outbreaks. The treatment is different because it targets cellular instead of viral proteins. A study from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, using the drug tranylcypromine, showed that blocking a protein manufactured by the cell called LSD1 in infected cells "resulted in a reduction of HSV shedding, and lessened the frequency of outbreaks." (1) Dr. Thomas Kristie, the lead researcher in the study, told MedicalDaily.com in an E-mail that "for an initial infection, it would be best to treat as soon as possible to prevent the virus from spreading and establishing latent pools of virus in the sensory neurons. In contrast, treatment to prevent "reactivation and recurrence' could be done at any time." (1) Dr. Kristie explained that "by targeting a cell, rather than a virus, the threat of the virus evolving a resistance to the treatment is minimized." (1) After infection, the herpes virus enters a latent state. From a latent state, "the virus will periodically reactivate, and it's then that symptoms may occur and/or the virus will be transmitted. Current treatment options target the viral proteins, but are largely ineffective at controlling both the virus' shedding and reactivation." (1) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) is intrigued by this new direction of research. Any effective treatment against the herpes virus is an important step forward. However, until the treatment passes further tests, and is approved by the FDA, the CBCD recommends that HSV infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral supplements was designed to help the immune system target the latent HSV.



Click to learn more about herpes symptoms.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the HSV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (2) The study authors also wrote that, "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (2)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



About Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR

Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



MedicalDaily.com noted that the new herpes treatment is "in its earliest stages of testing, but … additional studies to further test this approach are expected." (1) Interestingly, the report mentioned that "herpes treatment is not the only current use for LSD1-specific inhibitors such as tranylcypromine. At the moment, drugs of this nature are being tested for the treatment of various cancers." (1) Since some studies associate the herpes virus with certain cancers, the CBCD welcomes these tests as well.



Are there current treatments against herpes on the market?



"Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day." (2) Another limitation of these treatments is their ineffectiveness against the herpes virus during the latent phase.



"The CBCD reminds the public that there are two natural products, called Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR, which were designed to help the immune system target the latent HSV. We recommend that infected individuals concerned about the effects of the herpes virus take these natural antiviral supplements." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



Click to learn more about Novirin and HSV and Gene-Eden-VIR and HSV.



References:



(1) Dovey, D. "Herpes Treatment Targets Cells, Not Virus For Less Outbreaks And Near Zero Chance Of Drug Resistance." - MedicalDaily.com. Published on December 3, 2014.

http://www.medicaldaily.com/herpes-treatment-targets-cells-not-virus-less-outbreaks-and-near-zero-chance-drug-312930



(2) Polansky, H., Itzkovitz, E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Published on August 12, 2013.

http://www.scirp.org/journal/PaperInformation.aspx?PaperID=36101#.VJmbCsAk