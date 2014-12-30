Study on Provasil Reveals Breakthrough for Cognitive Health and Memory Performance

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2014 --Greenceutics, a global contract research organization, has released their findings that suggest that the use of Provasil may help to significantly improve overall cognitive health and cognitive performance in adults. The results of the study were presented at their health symposium hosted in New York on December 29.



"We were thrilled to be able to share the results from our study with all of the attendees," stated Katherine Larson, senior director of nutraceutical and scientific affairs at Greenceutics. "The study was significant in that it suggested Provasil's proprietary formula may offer significant benefits for improving cognition function using a number of validated measurements for cognitive health. Even greater than what was originally thought."



In a 6-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, subjects who took Provasil showed significant improvement in the overall quality of their working memory compared to subjects who took a placebo. Data also suggested that when taken as directed, Provasil may help to improve rapid cognitive performance. Greenceutic researchers found that subjects saw improvements in subjective memory scores and in cognitive tests designed to measure stress induced decision making, complex reasoning, attention focus, and planning. In addition to these results, researchers also saw acute benefits on the first day of supplementation where there was significant improvement in scores after three and five hours post-dose, compared to pre-dose measurements.



About Provasil

"The market for cognitive health products continues to grow at a significant pace, and we are very excited about these findings," said Hal Watson, senior vice president of sales and marketing for the human nutrition and health division of Provasil. "These findings are promising in that they suggest Provasil is even more effective than even originally thought for its ability to help improve memory, and offer immediate as well as long-term benefits for cognitive function and improved performance. We are now looking at broadening the possibilities for adding additional product use applications. We've already begun working on a line of liquids and chewables containing Provasil's proprietary formula. We are thrilled by the potential here.