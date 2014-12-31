Chicago House Cleaning Service Provider Offers Post-Holiday Deep Clean

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2014 --The Chicago house cleaning professionals at ServiceMaster of Lincoln Park are prepared to handle the most challenging home cleanup jobs following a busy holiday season. Once the family, friends, pets and in-laws have gone, homeowners may find themselves faced with a thousand footprints, wine stains, food spills and general dust, dirt and grime that linger after a house full of good cheer and relaxation. When everything settles and it's time to start cleaning up, let the trained professionals at ServiceMaster of Lincoln Park take care of it. They bring skills and equipment created for heavy duty residential cleaning jobs, including extreme mess and debris removal, move-in and move-outs in case someone has overstayed their welcome, strong odor removal in case everyone brought their dogs and cats along, and the deep cleaning of any washable, dry-treatable or delicate, hypersensitive surface.



ServiceMaster handles basic cleaning of cabinet interior and exteriors, as well as the inside and outside surface of vanities and appliances. They handle cleaning of window and door interiors and exterior surfaces, as well as window sills and door frames, interior room surfaces including baseboards, crown molding, chair rails and light fixtures, making sure every inch of the home is attended to. ServiceMaster professionals perform detailed toilet cleanings, as well as meticulous shower and bathtub care. Each wall, ceiling and floor space will get a wash, in addition to debris removal and deep-down animal odor removal and stain repair.



The ServiceMaster carpet cleaners are experts in all carpeting brands, possessing knowledge and techniques for removal of stubborn dirt and deep-down staining, even in high traffic areas. For a wide variety of floor covering styles, types and materials, they adhere closely to manufacturer-recommended cleaning procedures with additional advanced care knowledge and experience for a thorough care and maintenance experience for the home's flooring. When the carolers are done singing and the bells are done ringing, let the skilled professionals at ServiceMaster of Lincoln Park take care of the challenging housework and focus on those thank you cards instead.



About Service Master of Lincoln Park

ServiceMaster of Lincoln Park brings a level of experience and dedication to residential, commercial and disaster cleaning that is unparalleled in the industry. Serving Chicago, Illinois and the surrounding areas, they help homes and businesses get clean and stay that way. '



To learn more about ServiceMaster of Lincoln Park services, including disaster recovery and flood cleanup, visit them online at http://www.servicemasteroflincolnpark.com