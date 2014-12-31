Bee Caves Master Eye Associates Offering LASIK Discount and Free Consultations

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2014 --Bee Caves optometrists at Master Eye Associates are offering free consultations for patients seeking more info about laser eye surgeries, including LASIK, LASEK and PRK procedures, and approved candidates may be eligible to receive a deep discount after filling out and presenting a voucher available online. Lens-free corrective vision solutions are advancing yearly, increasing positive results while expanding options for potential candidates and creating a variety of solutions for those seeking corrective laser eye surgery. To accommodate the growing number of people seeking information on these procedures, Master Eye Associates in Bee Caves and around Central Texas are providing free complimentary laser eye surgery consultations to help educate and ultimately determine which procedure is best for each client.



Laser eye surgery can dramatically improve day-to-day lives by correcting vision impairments and allowing the patient to see normally without the need for corrective lenses. To achieve this, different types of surgical procedures have been developed using lasers that can correct vision problems with a quick, safe procedure. The three main types of laser surgeries available are LASIK, LASEK and PRK. Each procedure has benefits for the right type of candidate, determined during the initial consultation when the optometrist and patient discuss goals and conditions, while also dissolving any apprehensions.



The Master Eye consultation and discount covers LASIK or PRK procedures for both eyes. Optometrists use the advanced, highly-accurate Allegretto Wave Eye-Q Laser and the Intralase Laser units for maximum safety and positive results. LASIK laser eye surgery begins when the surgeon uses a microkeratome to create a thin, circular flap on the cornea. The surgeon then lifts up and folds back this flap, exposing the corneal tissue which the surgeon then removes with a beam of ultraviolet light, reshaping the corneal surface. The corneal flap is replaced and carefully smoothed with a small sponge. PRK patients will undergo a similar procedure but without the creation or removal of the corneal flap.



